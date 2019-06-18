Paris Airshow overshadowed by Boeing’s woes | The Thaiger

Technology
Paris Airshow overshadowed by Boeing’s woes
PHOTO: The new, single-aisle Airbus A321NeoXLR, extra-long-range version
Boeing suffered more setbacks whilst Airbus launched an update to their single-aisle line up. Day one at the Paris Airshow.
Boeing’s latest creation the 777X will have to wait for General Electric’s specially-constructed new jets to arrive following another delay in testing.
The long delay is a blow to Boeing, already struggling to cope with the crisis in its single-aisle 737 MAX jet program. It will likely postpone the new 777’s entry into service, planned for the middle of next year, and will hit both Boeing’s airline customers and the downstream supply chain.
GE Aviation say they’ve found unexpected wear in a component for the new GE9X engine it is making for Boeing’s latest version of the 777, the world’s largest twin-engined jet, forcing a delay of several months while it redesigns and tests the part.
Boeing commercial airplanes boss Kevin McAllister told Reuters it was premature to predict any delays to the 777X program. The planemaker says they’re still targeting a maiden flight this year and entry into service the next.
This year’s Paris Airshow, usually a slug-fest between the US and European plane manufacturers, is being over-shadowed this year by the problems the US Seattle-based company is facing, on many fronts.
Meanwhile, Airbus has used the show to launch a long-range version of its A321neo jet, which will allow airlines to carve out new routes with smaller planes.
The Airbus chief salesman Christian Scherer says the new single-aisle A321 variant will be able to economically fly “from north-eastern Asia into south Asia, from the Middle East to Bali or from Japan deep into Australia, and so on”.
The new A321 variant is a direct competitor to the troubled Boeing 737 make-over, the MAX 8 & 9 series, which has become embroiled in controversy since the crash of two of the new planes, in October last year and March this year. The model remains grounded around the world as airlines moot cancellations of orders and court cases are being mounted by families of the dead passengers from the two disasters.
Sources at the Paris Airshow says Airbus was trying to assemble close to 200 orders or conversions to the new A321 model as it chases deals with carriers including American Airlines, JetBlue, Cebu Air and Frontier Airlines owner Indigo Partners.
The new Boeing 777X model is facing further delays with an announcement that GE have to do further testing of the jet’s new engines.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Bangkok
True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok
Under the concept of ‘One Roof, All Possibilities’, the new True Digital Park is now ready to support the country in driving the digital economy. The “Work Space” is a workplace and digital innovation development space.
The True Digital Park says they will collaborate with government agencies, enterprises and global tech giants including The National Innovation Agency, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Google, AWS, Huawei, Ricoh, UOB, Wongnai, MuSpace, Thailand e-Centre, CP Innovation and True Digital Academy.
It is equipped with full serviced facilities for meetings, workshops, ‘town halls’, events and lifestyle activities to enhance work life. Work Space is designed to be open and connected to create an atmosphere that truly encourage knowledge exchange for innovation.
“The startups in the community will also have opportunities to meet with venture capitals and investors. These elements make the startup ecosystem complete and ready to help startups achieve sustainable growth.”
Thailand is also among 20 Innovation Achievers. Thailand has its strengths in the following categories; Market Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs and Innovation Efficiency Ratio. On the other hand, Thai startup success rates are still relatively low compared to its neighbours such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. True Digital Park says it’s committed to building a complete ecosystem to help support startups and tech entrepreneurs and increase potentials of the country’s digital economy.
True Digital Park is located on Sukhumvit 101 road near Punnawithi BTS station. The first phase of the project is now open in three areas including Work Space (77,000 sqm), Lifestyle Space (30,000 sqm) and Living Space which comprises of condominium and residential area.
True Digital Park members can enjoy more than 400 workstations with well-designed seating options. You can connect anywhere in the digital world via 1 Gbps ultra high-speed internet networks and WiFi exclusively provided to members only.
In addition to enjoyable working experience at Work Space, members will also take advantage of convenient cashless society at Lifestyle Space, a lifestyle complex where retails meet nature and technology. This includes a 24/7 retail space that serve consumers’ modern lifestyle of managing their own time freely.
Technology
Melbourne named as first non-US city to be an Uber flying-taxi testbed
Flying cars. Long awaited, a thing of 1950s editions of Popular Mechanics and sci-fi, now a small step closer to reality.
Uber, the worldwide ride-sharing App, say it is going to use Melbourne, Australia as the first non-US city for its new aerial transportation service. They’ve even claimed 2023 as their launch date for the initiative. Melbourne joins Dallas and LA as test locations for the world’s first working fleet of flying ‘taxis’.
But there are plenty of skeptics despite the large investment and working models currently being kicked around. There have been many drawings and plans, and a lot of talk, but few working, flying cars have made it to the skies for serious testing at this stage.
Uber has announced its southern hemisphere test bed location at the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington as it unveiled its vision for flying taxis as a way to ease traffic congestion in the world’s largest cities.
This week, Uber also announced new aircraft partners to the program – one of them Pennsylvania-based Jaunt Air Mobility, which will produce a rotor and fixed-wing version of new Uber flying taxis. Uber have also displayed the Bell Nexus flying quadcopter – basically a mega ‘drone’ with engines and a cabin large enough to carry passengers.
Uber says the ‘aerial option’ will be included on their smartphone app that will include ground and air transportation and pool passenger into one aircraft.
In the past week Uber launched their first aerial service with helicopters taking passengers from downtown Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport as a fill in before the first generation of purpose-built Uber flying car/drones take to the skies. Be prepared to fork out $220 for the eight minute helicopter trip between lower Manhattan and JFK International with the Bell Helicopter service starting next month.
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
