Cyclist unable to take steep hill plunges to his death in Chiang Mai ravine

A cyclist riding in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai province, was unable to steer his bike down a downhill road yesterday morning and plummeted about 30 metres down a ravine to his death.

Police learned of the incident, which occurred on a steep section of the Mae Rim-Mae Sai tourist road in front of the Pongyang Jungle Coaster & Zipline attraction, around 11am. Police say the 34 year old Kritsuphan Khanchai wrestled with the downhill bend before striking a guardrail and plunging about the length of a 10 story building into a ravine below.

The Bangkok Post says it took around 3 hours for rescue workers to collect Kritsuphan’s body. Thailand often ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in terms of road conditions, but most accidents are with motorbikes, and cars, rather than cyclists.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on