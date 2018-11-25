Chiang Mai wall vandal arrives home in Canada | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai wall vandal arrives home in Canada

PHOTO: 23 year old Canadian tourist Brittney Schneider returned to Alberta, Canada on Friday: Facebook/Brittney Schneider

23 year old Canadian tourist Brittney Schneider has returned home after being charged with vandalism for spray painting graffiti on an ancient wall in Chiang Mai.

‘I’m super happy and was super thrilled to see my family. I thought I’d never see them again.’

The young woman who faced threats of a decade in prison for vandalising the wall in the northern city has returned home and says she is eager to move on from the ordeal.

Brittney Schneider was vacationing in Thailand in October when she was charged with vandalism for her role in spray-painting Tha Pae Gate, the main entrance to the old town of Chiang Mai.

Furlong Lee, a friend from Liverpool in the U.K., was also charged in relation to the incident.

The pair faced a fine of about 1 million baht and up to 10 years in prison. They were initially given a two-year prison sentence, but a judge ultimately fined them of 100,000 baht each and a one-year suspended sentence.

Schneider says she is now focusing on dealing with the stress of the experience and will see a counsellor. After incurring huge expenses and legal fees, she wants to go back to work and resume a normal life.

She says she is still facing threats.

“People have threatened that they’re going to cane me and burn my car and stuff like that,” she said. “I went for dinner last night and I had someone come up and record me and tell me spray paint’s on sale.”

Schneider says Lee, who was detained with her in Thailand, remains in custody in the country. Her family paid extra to have her case expedited, she said, but Lee was not able to do the same.

Read the rest of Brittney's story HERE.

Chiang Mai

Enjoy the Bua Tong Blossom Festival in Mae Hong Son

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 25, 2018

By

The blooming of the Dok Bua Tong – or wild sunflower – is on now around the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son in Northern Thailand. The Bua Tong Blossom Festival 2018 in Mae Hong Son takes place until to December 10.

The Bua Tong flowers are yellow to orange in colour and are smaller in size than the typical sunflower. Originating in Central America and the Caribbean, Dok Bua Tong is said to have been brought to Thailand by Christian missionaries and was previously called the Bung Tong or Mexican Sunflower.

The Bua Tong flower only blooms from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.

The Doi Mae U-Kor mountain peak in Khun Yuam district is considered the largest and the most beautiful location to enjoy the spectacular bright yellow Bua Tong hills and valleys.

During the festival, a local fair is organized with arts and craft items on sale as well as farm farm products along the route of the Bua Tong fields.

For more information, contact the TAT Mae Hong Son office on Tel 05361 2982-3 or the TAT Contact Centre on 1672.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai’s small to medium hotels face challenges

Published

1 day ago

on

November 24, 2018

By

FILE PHOTO (This hotel is not for sale!)

Chiang Mai’s small to medium accommodation sector is facing fresh challenges as the tourist mix in the northern city changes, and shrinks in arrival numbers.

The fallout from declining tourist arrival numbers, especially Chinese since the Phuket Phoenix tourist boat tragedy in mid-July, is forcing more than 10 small hotels and hostels in Chiang Mai to put their properties up for sale.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the offering selling prices range from a few million baht up to 50 million baht as the hotel or hostel operators have been hard hit by the sharp drop of tourists arrivals from China since July 5 since the boat tragedy in the Andaman Sea south-west of Phuket when 47 Chinese tourists drowned.

One property agency said this phenomenon of small hotels and hostels offering their properties for sale was unprecedented.

According to official TAT statistics of tourist arrivals this year, Chinese tourist arrivals during the third quarter this year dropped 8.8 percent compared to last year’s figures.

Breaking down on monthly basis, tourist arrivals from China in July dropped 0.9 percent, 11 percent in August and 15 percent in September.

Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Sawetroon said tourist arrivals in October numbered 2.71 million representing 0.51 percent drop compared to the same period last year – the first drop in ten months.

But he says tourist spending grew 0.66 percent with Chinese tourists being the top spenders.

SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review

Chiang Mai

South Korean local company owner falls to his death in Chiang Mai

Published

3 days ago

on

November 22, 2018

By

PHOTO: Sanook

Sanook has reported that a Korean man has died after jumping from a flat roof on a department store in Huay Kaew Road, Chiang Mai.

CCTV shows the man at the view point yesterday, according to Chang Pheuak police. Three or four other tourists were also enjoying the view at the same location. Another person came onto the view point and shortly after jumped, according to witnesses. The man was found near the entrance to the store on the ground floor, reported Sanook.

Emergency responders provided CPR and rushed to the Maharat Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Korean man has been identified as 45 year old In Boom Lee. He was married and operated a tour business nearby.

He was described as a likable man with no obvious business problems, according to people that knew him. He didn’t argue with his wife and there seemed no reason to jump off the roof.

A doctor’s report, medication and identification were found in a bag he was carrying at the time.

Police are trying to determine whether he fell or jumped.

SOURCE: Sanook

