Chiang Mai police release Singaporean accused of attacking Thai wife with a scythe | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai police release Singaporean accused of attacking Thai wife with a scythe
PHOTO: Chiangmaione.com
Police have released a Singaporean man accused of using a scythe to attack his Thai wife in a Chiang Mai street.
Following the attack, it’s understood that the man called an ambulance to take his wife to hospital, and then surrendered to police.
The Singaporean says the couple, who have two young children together, frequently argued about his wife seeing another man. When she still hadn’t returned from the daily school run after a few hours, he used a GPS app to trace the whereabouts of her car.
He managed to track her to Hip Condominium in the Chiang Mai business park area, where she was allegedly meeting another man.
It appears that jealousy got the better of him, as he took a scythe normally used for cutting grass from his truck and slashed his wife across the back and legs.
The attack took place in the middle of the road, in broad daylight, and was witnessed by several passersby.
The police have since released the man on the basis that he surrendered following the crime and was remorseful for actions. They say they plan to bring husband and wife together to discuss what they’re calling a domestic dispute.
It’s unclear when this meeting will take place as she is still in hospital, recovering from her injuries.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chiang Mai
Mae Hong Son school inundated by flooding in Thailand’s north
The clean up is continuing today at a school for hilltribe children in Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang district in far north Thailand was hit by mountain runoff and floodwaters from last week’s heavy rain. The Ban Pho Sor School in Tambon Saohin was inundated by mountain runoff following heavy rains late Friday and into Saturday.
The school provides education for children of poor hilltribe families in the tambon. It teaches 364 students from kindergarten to secondary levels.
The main school building was not damaged but the water inundated teachers’ quarters and the students’ sleeping quarters.
The district chief says 24 sacks of rice and all the dried noodles, destined as meals for the children, were damaged. Cans of fish were also under water and may need to be thrown out as well. 30 chickens, whose eggs were used to cook for students, were drowned along with three pigs. The floods and mudslide also damaged a mushroom greenhouse and the school vegetable garden.
On Sunday, troops from the Mae Hong Son-based 36th Army Development Battalion and officials of the provincial administration used heavy machinery to clear the 60 kilometre long road from downtown Mae Sariang to the Ban Phosor village. The road was blocked by mud and fallen trees in 39 locations along the road. The road was back in operation by Sunday night.
Chiang Mai
‘Podul’ batters Phrae as it weakens across northern Thailand
by Kanyasorn Thintip, Nisanart Kangwanwong – The Nation
As former tropical storm “Podul” continued to weaken yesterday as it plodded westward across north -central Thailand, the Sun Men district in the northern province of Phrae was battered yesterday morning, with toppled trees and power poles, and roofs blown off houses.
Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat called an urgent meeting of all district chiefs to aid residents who were affected. He also warned of the potential of severe weather conditions until Sunday, and to plan an effective evacuation for riverside residents if necessary.
Sung Men’s tambon Nam Cham saw roofs blow off several houses, and trees fall down, pulling down five power poles along with them and resulting in an early morning blackout in Nam Cham and its adjacent tambon Pong Pa Lai. Meanwhile, Ban Phra Luang (Moo 5) in tambon Phra Luang saw a large teak tree fall and block a local road.
Officials at Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality diverted 30% of about 300,000 cubic metres of water at the old city moat into the Ping River to absorb some of Podul’s rainfall, according to the municipality’s public works division head Wisakha Panyachauy.
Workers were dispatched to dredge drainage pipes and clear away water hyacinths, while official were on an around-the-clock watch for flooding especially of the at-risk roads of Sri Ping Muang, Chang Klan and Suthep (near Ton Payom Market).
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
A 60 year old Canadian man has been found with his throat slashed at a Chiang Mai guesthouse. The man’s body was discovered by the housekeeper, who alerted the police.
The man, who has been named as Kevin Thomas, had been staying at the property in Suthep district for several months. It’s not yet known if the cut to his throat was self-inflicted, but police have found no signs of struggle or of a robbery.
The Canadian’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
