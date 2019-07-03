Chiang Mai makes it into the world’s top ten locations to find a vegan burger | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai makes it into the world’s top ten locations to find a vegan burger
Being vegan may have been a bit ‘out there’ ten years ago, but in 2019 it’s all the rage and specialist vegan eating establishments are popping up around the world, including Thailand.
Dutch online moving platform ScanMovers.com decided to do some serious research into the matter, to determine the best place to find a vegan eating experience. They compiled a comprehensive in-depth report: The 100 Best Cities in the World to Eat a Vegan Burger. Chiang Mai came in at number seven!
This is the most comprehensive report on vegan burger cities so far, created over a period of six weeks, using wide-ranging data sets, and lots of real-life vegan burger-tasting experiences.
The top ten cities to find a vegan burger are…
The report was compiled by the ScanMovers Vegan Burger Team, with help from dozens of vegan burger fans around the world. Before they began, they needed to ask very important question: What is a vegan burger?
A vegan burger, also known as a vegan hamburger, is a burger made entirely from vegan produce.
Perhaps it is easier to list what is not considered ‘vegan’: butter, cream, eggs, cheese from cows or goats, milf from cows or goats, fish, shellfish, shrimp, lobster, gelatin, and honey. If any of these ingredients are in a vegan burger it is not really a vegan burger. It might still be a veggie burger, but not vegan.
The most common produces replacing meat in a vegan burger are: tofu, seitan, chickpeas, seaweed, tempeh, and pulled jackfruit. If that doesn’t sound delicious, what does..?
Vegan hamburgers appear to be good for many things: human health, animal welfare, CO2 emissions, and arable land (less animals = more land for mangos). If vegan burgers are so good, why isn’t everybody a vegan burger eater?
For one thing, vegan burgers are very expensive. In many cities, a vegan burger costs up to 3 times more than a meaty hamburger. This is a serious hindrance to mass market adoption of vegan burgers, but when veganism spreads further, prices will inevitably come down.
It also appears the masses are not always happy with the image of veganism, especially not the image associated with vegan-extremists, mostly found in animal rights groups. Luckily, these groups are being pushed to the fringes with the inclusion of veganism in the much more positive movement.
Here’s what the report says about the World’s Seventh Best vegan burger in Chiang Mai…
The Thai city of Chiang Mai has long been a tourism hop spot for exciting stuff like vegetarian cooking classes and healthy-mountain tea. In this respect, Chiang Mai is rather different than the rest of the country, where booze and boobs seem to matter more. In recent years, the vegan business has been booming too, with lots of new vegan restaurants opening, catering to tourists and locals alike. Chiang Mai scores with lots of vegan shops and a very friendly vegan burger price.
Full report HERE.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Find more Chiang Mai top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
14 injured when Chinese tour bus flips at ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Facebook/Ruamduaychuaykan Foundation
Fourteen people have been injured after a Chinese tour bus overturned at the notorious ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ near Chiang Mai yesterday. All were taken to Doi Saket Hospital.
Three passengers were seriously injured in the incident that happened around 3.30pm.
The incident happened on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district, according to the chief of Doi Saket police.
Emergency responders arrived to find the Hana Tour bus overturned by the roadside on the dangerous curve. Passengers were already trying to get out of the overturned bus when rescuers arrived on the scene.
Out of the 14 people injured, 12 were Chinese tourists, plus the Thai driver and a Thai bus crew. Three were badly injured.
The 45 year old bus driver Thanong Tippor, was driving from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai but was unable to make the sharp curve, hitting a concrete road marker before flipping onto its side, according to Doi Saket police.
Chiang Mai
Dengue fever claims its first case in Chiang Mai for 2019
A 12 year old fifth grader has succumbed to a case of dengue fever – its first victim in Chiang Mai this year.
Sutheerat Mahasing, an academic at the Chiang Mai Public Health Office, says Chanon Jomputu had died on Wednesday this week.
But Sutheerat dismissed rumours that the death resulted from a “new strain” of the dengue virus, blaming the tragedy instead on failure to get the proper treatment in time.
The boy contracted the virus in his village, Pang Kwai in Fang district, but rather than being taken to a hospital, he was treated at a small clinic on June 19 and quickly released, according to Sutheerat.
When his condition worsened on June 23 he was sent to Fang District Hospital, which transferred him to Nakhon Ping Hospital, where he received blood platelets but didn’t respond to the treatment and died.
Some helpful tips to avoid catching Dengue HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Lost and found: 5.4 million meth pills and ‘ice’ discovered in Chiang Mai cave
PHOTOS: Maesai news online
5.4 million methamphetamine pills and 185 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine have been found hidden in a cave north of Chiang Mai.
A border patrol police and Army troops from the 5th Cavalry Taskforce in the Chiang Dao district found the drugs in a cave in Ban Tham Klaeb in Tambon Ping Khong yesterday while patrolling the area.
The methamphetamine pills were found in 50 bags and the crystal methamphetamine (ice) in 10 other bags.
Officers noted that the cave was on a steep mountain and police had difficulty removing the evidence. Authorities say they had to rush to remove the drugs from the cave before dusk for fear of attacks by the drug ring.
Police speculate the drugs were hidden there before being smuggled into deeper Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: The Nation
