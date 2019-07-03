Sukhumvit Gallery showcases images from a bygone era in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Sukhumvit Gallery showcases images from a bygone era in Bangkok
The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit has launched a photo gallery and Artistic Afternoon Tea themed around Sukhumvit’s rich history.
The new photo gallery, in one of Bangkok’s most culturally diverse areas, is giving guests a glimpse into another era with a permanent exhibition on the history of Bangkok’s most important boulevards – Sukhumvit Road.
Sukhumvit Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the new Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, features an eclectic mix of rare photographs of people and places that tell the story of the road, vintage maps, and important documents covering the area’s history.
“Nana’s roots are as a vibrant international marketplace,” explained the general manager of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Sammy Carolus. “With this gallery we are sharing the fascinating story of the neighborhood as it once was.”
To mark the launch of the hotel’s new space, Hyatt has collaborated with renowned Thai floral artist, Sakul Inthakul, to create an afternoon tea presentation inspired by Bangkok’s past and the images on display.
The Ekamai pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Soi 63 was Inthakul’s muse for the serving platter. The classic well-known bridge is on display on one of the walls, and is re-interpreted as the plate – a handcrafted sculpture of stainless steel, copper plating and artificial marble, that is decorated with local flowers.
More than a dozen bite-sized treats, both sweet and savoury, flank the bridge-cum-plate. These include homemade desserts, like mini sweet potato scones and homemade macaron with pomelo custard filling, created by the Hyatt’s culinary team. The coffee is from the plantations at Le Tor Gol Village, in Tak province, which has a reputation as one of the country’s best coffees. The tea comes from Chiang Mai, in the village of Mae Sae, where tea has grown naturally for over a century.
• Sukhumvit Gallery is open daily 11am – 10:30pm, with free entry.
• The Sukhumvit Gallery Afternoon Tea is served daily between 2pm – 4pm, at 950++ Baht / set for two people.
For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0)2 098 1234 or email bangkoksukhumvit.regency@hyatt.com
Bangkok
‘Thailand’ through the eyes of non-Thai filmmakers
The series, dubbed “Exotic Thailand”, will run through July and August, and features 15 films made in Thailand by international directors, including historical works like “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927), “A Handful of Rice” (1940) and “Yutthana-Siriporn” (1963), as well as “Butterfly Man” (2002), “Soi Cowboy” (2009), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Forest” (2017) and “Pop-Aye” (2017).
Over the past 100 years, the image of Siam – later Thailand – has been captured, presented and represented in countless films made by international filmmakers who arrived with their cameras and preconceptions. How did they see Thailand? What were the representative images of our “exotic” Kingdom (elephants, monks, beautiful women)? And how is reality reflected, invented or distorted through those eyes?
“Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”)
Thailand has been a popular location for decades and the destination of coice for “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927) and “The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974). One of the first films shot in Siam was “Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”) in 1922, by American filmmaker Henry MacRae and featured a Thai cast. The film has since been lost and all that remains are a few stills.
In 1927, Merian C Cooper came here to make “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness”, a proto-disaster film featuring a rampaging herd of wild elephants wreaking havoc on rural villages (Cooper would return to the US and later made the original “King Kong” in 1933). It’s interesting to note that elephants, among other symbols, would continue to be used as a representative of Thailand in almost every film made by foreigners.
The Swedish film “A Handful of Rice” (1940) presented our agricultural society and rural existence through a docudrama narrative. Meanwhile, “Yutthana Siriporn” (1963) is a German film that presents the urban landscape of Bangkok in the 1960s and a Buddhist rite.
“The Man with the Golden Gun” – James Bond heads to Phuket and Phang Nga Bay – 1974
In later decades, the image of Thailand seen through the foreign lens is a rich mix of honest perspective and romantic Orientalism, accented by the arrival of GIs during the Vietnam War with key images including elephants, monks, Buddhism, postcard-perfect beaches, Siamese smiles, bars, ghosts, women of the night and seedy neighbourhoods. James Bond had his adventure here in “The Man with the Golden Gun”, which made Khao Tapu in Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island) an ultimate icon of cinematic Thailand.
“Hangover II “
“The Elephant King” (2006) is a sober portrait of two brothers in Chiang Mai, while “The Hangover Part II” (2011) is a less sober, wildly exaggerated exoticisation of the Kingdom.
Arthouse film “Soi Cowboy” (2009) puts a spin on the relationship between a Thai woman and a European man. Some of these films show Thailand in a way that no Thai films are interested in showing, and while some may present an exoticised view, others offer a clear-eyed gaze at what this country and its people really look like.
The exotic means both serenity and danger, and there are several films that tackle both extremes, such as the Singaporean-directed “Pop-Aye” (2017), which tells the story of a Thai man on a mission to bring an elephant back to its hometown; “Only God Forgives” (2013), starring Ryan Gosling and Vitthaya Pansringam in a blood-soaked gangster thriller (no real elephants in the film, but the lead Thai character is named Chang or Elephant); and “Lost in Thailand” (2014), a Chinese road movie that launched a craze of tourism to the North of Thailand.
“Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927)
The “Exotic Thailand” program also features a number of films produced by Tom Waller, a Thai director/producer of Irish descent who offers a unique viewpoint on the Thai narrative. For instance his “Mindfulness and Murder” (2011), a film about a monk who investigates a murder in a temple; “Butterfly Man” (2002), about a British tourist and a Thai masseuse; and “Ghost of Nak” (2005), a Mae Nak legend directed by an English director.
On August 17, a special talk session with Tom Waller and Wikanda Phromkhunthong, a film lecturer at Mahidol University, will discuss the “exotic” quality of Thailand from past to present, and how Thailand has been represented on the cinema screen over the past 100 years.
Program
July 4, 5.30pm: Lost in Thailand (China, 2012)
July 6, 1pm: A Handful of Rice (Sweden, 1940)
July 16, 1pm: Yutthana-Siriporn (Germany, 1963)
Aug 1, Ghost of Nak (Thailand, Directed by Mike Duffield, 2005)
Aug 3, 1pm: Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness (USA, 1927)
Aug 3, 3pm: The Forest (Thailand, directed by Paul Spurrier, 2016)
Aug 7, 5.30pm: Bangkok Dangerous (Thailand, directed by Oxide and Danny Pang, 1999)
Aug 17, 1pm: Soi Cowboy (Thailand, directed by Thomas Clay, 2009)
Followed by a panel discussion with Tom Waller (producer) and Wikanda Phromkhunthong (scholar)
Aug 24, 1pm: Pop-Aye (Singapore, Thailand, directed by Kirsten Tan, 2017)
Aug 24, 3pm: The Elephant King (Thailand, directed by Seth Grossman, 2006)
Aug 25, 1pm: The Hangover Part II (USA, 2011)
Aug 25, 3pm: The Man with the Golden Gun (UK, 1974)
Aug 29, 5.30pm: Butterfly Man (Thailand, Directed by Kaprice Kea, 2002)
SOURCE: The Nation
Check out the list of some other films made by foreigners in Thailand HERE.
Bangkok
24 year old woman dies after mysterious electrocution from Bangkok noodle van
PHOTO: Nonthaburi News Association
A woman has died after being allegedly electrocuted by a noodle food truck in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district last night (Tuesday). The Bang Yai police station learnt that a woman had apparently been electrocuted in front of Soi Bang Lane 23/4 in Tambon Bang Lane around 9pm.
The victim has been identified as 24 year old Nipada Polarsa. When the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and a doctor arrived they found her husband in tears hugging his wife’s lifeless body in front of a convenience store.
The husband, Kittidej Thongprasert, told police that the couple had gone to buy noodles from the food truck which was parked in front of a convenience store and getting power from a wall socket in front of the store.
Kittidej said his wife walked back to the truck to ask for a slice of lime but stumbled over an iron bar used for chaining bicycles and fell towards the food truck. She was electrocuted when her left hand touched the back of the truck.
Kittidej ran to help up his wife and he too experienced an electric shock. He shouted to the noodle truck owner who immediately pulled out the plug in front of the convenience store. 38 year old Songpol Ratanapithaik, the owner of the food truck, said he had used a power gauge before starting to sell to ensure his wife’s safety as she cooked the noodles.
Officials from the Bang Yai office of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority checked and found that the leakage was just 36 volts and should not have killed anyone.
The doctor who inspected the scene with police said the tiny burn on the victim’s left wrist was not consistent with electrical burns on other victims of electrocution. The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019
This year’s Thailand International Dog Show is being held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from July 4-7. The event, which takes up more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, will be open from 10am to 8pm each day.
Over 200 local and international exhibitors will be showcasing the latest dog care products and services to the expected 200,000 visitors. The event will also feature an array of dog contests and activities for dog lovers.
Now in its 18th year, the show is still proving to be Thailand’s most anticipated event for dog lovers and the largest of its kind in the ASEAN region.
Highlighted activities include the FCI Thailand International Dog Show, in which over 5,000 dogs of all breeds from all over the world compete for trophies, decided by an international judging panel based on internationally agreed judging criteria.
There will also be a Pitbull Weight Pulling Championship, a dog grooming competition featuring the country’s top professionals, a dog bed and wheelchair workshop, a pottery workshop by Ban Din Yen, Lollipop Cake Catering: DIY dog cake decoration, DIY dog accessories and a wide array of fun-filled activities.
Impact say they’ve inject 30 million baht into the staging of this year’s show that will be held under the “Dog’s Fit City” theme.
SOURCE: The Nation
