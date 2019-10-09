Burmese man arrested for dealing in methamphetamine pills | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Burmese man arrested for dealing in methamphetamine pills
PHOTO: Naew Na
Naew Na reports that a joint operation between Lamphun immigration and the Muangjee police has resulted in the arrest of a 27 year old Burmese man. Lamphun is just south of Chiang Mai and has a large population of Burmese migrant workers.
‘Thun’ was arrested yesterday along with drug taking equipment and 206 methamphetamine tablets. He was charged with possession of an illicit drug with intent to sell, and using the drug.
He has now been handed over to the Muang Lamphun police for processing and probably deportation.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Chiang Mai Zoo announces results of the inquiry into celebrity panda’s death
PHOTO: SCMP – Original story written by Kay Johnson
Chiang Mai Zoo have announced the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of celebrity panda Chuang Chuang. They announced the cause was heart failure. Special ‘panda vets’ from China flew into Chiang Mai last month to assist with the investigation into the death of the much-loved Panda who had been living at the Chiang Mai Zoo for most of its 19 years.
In the wake of the mysterious death millions of social media users in China demanded to know “What killed Chuang Chuang?” Chinese social media, bearing a hashtag blaming Thailand for the death, was viewed 250 million times.
Chuang Chuang had been on loan from China since 2003 with his mate Lin Hui. Their sex life, or lack of it, was a big talking point on Thai social media. The media soaked up the love story and the Chiang Mai Zoo even organised a panda wedding in 2005 and ‘panda porn’ to help the two get ‘in the mood’.
Pandas can be expected to live up to 30 years in captivity.
The Chiang Mai Zoo hit back at speculation in China that Chuang Chuang, who was equally famous for being fat as he was sexually-shy. Chinese media was saying he may have died due to “careless feeding, neglect or even some kind of attack”. But the Chiang Mai Zoo authorities now say the autopsy showed that these claims were unfounded.
Chuang Chuang was put on a diet in 2007 when the zoo was trying to encourage he and Lin Hui to make baby pandas. Lin Hui eventually gave birth in 2009, their offspring was featured on a 24-hour Panda Channel shown on a Thai TV network.
“The autopsy and analysis by Chinese-Thai experts showed that the nutrition health of Giant Panda Chuang Chuang was good, no external wounds were found and no foreign objects were found in his trachea.”
“The cause of his death was heart failure, resulting in the lack of oxygen of internal organs and leading to his death.”
Soon after Chuang Chuang’s death last month photos of Lin Hui sitting alone in her enclosure next to Chuang Chuang’s empty pen was posted around the world and there was talk she may be returned to China amid concerns she would be lonely.
SOURCE: Reuters
Helsinki to Singapore, by bike
PHOTO: Aurelie and Marco, now heading south through Thailand
Aurelie and Marco are 36 years old, married, and passionate about cycling. She’s French and he’s half English/half İtalian. Together they have decided to live their lifelong dream; to cycle across the globe. Their chosen path is taking them from Helsinki to Singapore.
The pair arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and are spending the week in the Northern City. They will then head south through Thailand and down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore.
They call their journey the ‘421Adventure’ – 4 wheels, 2 hearts, 1 world.
From April 2018 – March 2020 they are cross countries, cultures and languages very different one from another but all the same very enriching. Finland, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, İran, Uzbekıstan, Nepal, Myanmar or Laos are just some examples of the 26 countries through which this incredible route will take them. You can follow their route HERE.
You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube; @421adventure
Furthermore, they have also decided to associate this adventure to a fundraiser for two charitable association whose work is related to bıcycles – Wheels For Wellbeing, is London based and helps disabled people to discover the benefits of cycling through the use of adapted bıcycles which allow them to become more independent and improve their mental and physical health. Isabelle Clement, the founder, is a wheelchair user and works closely with authorities on a national scale to improve the accessibility to inclusive cycling. Her work is an example and a source of inspiration for many cities around the world.
And 88bikes. They supply bikes to young girls who have been victims of human trafficking in underdevelopped countries such as Thailand, Uganda or Peru. Thanks to the bıcycle these girls can more easily access education or find a job. They have already donated thousands of bikes in the last 8 years empowering girls and young women to become future doctors, teachers, etc.
Aurelie and Marco are crazy about cycling and want to share their passion wherever they pedal. They are convinced that the more bıcyles there are, the better our world will be.
You can help them reach their objective of 5,000 Euro by making a donation HERE.
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
Chiang Mai hotels are bracing for a quiet end to 2019, along with other Thai tourist hotspots, due to the strength of the baht, an over-supply of rooms and the growing popularity of home-sharing accommodations like Airbnb.
Hoteliers in the northern city are also suffering the fall-out from the smoke haze crisis earlier in the year which put off a lot of forward tourist bookings.
Occupancy rates have fallen in Q3 20%, compared to an 80% rate at the same time last year. Hoteliers say that, usually, this is a relatively busy time for the northern city with school holidays in Europe and China. This year’s Chinese ‘Golden Week’ (October 1-7) was also very quiet compared to previous years.
They predict the average occupancy rate of less than 60% may be the ‘norm’ for the rest of the year. At the same time the number of rooms in Chiang Mai has risen an additional 10,000 rooms to 60,000 rooms in just two years, so there is a glut of rooms competing for dwindling business.
The rise of home-sharing accommodation in northern Thailand is further exacerbating the problem for the traditional hotel market. Hoteliers are also blaming this year’s negative publicity about the smoke and haze during March and April.
According to the Bangkok Post, in the first eight months of this year Chiang Mai welcomed 6.38 million tourists, down 2.2% compared to the same period last year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
