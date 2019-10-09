Connect with us

Economy

Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago 

on

Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway | The Thaiger

After feedback from the successful “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign, the Minister of Finance says campaign will now be extended into Phase 2 but with the criteria and regulations adjusted to attract more people with purchasing power to spend their own money, without the 1,000 baht per person give-away.

The Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana says there have been 1.3 million persons so far directing their spending in this campaign to some 170,000 participating shops, generating more then 1 billion baht in additional revenue.

“The second phase of the campaign will be introduced with adjustments to the conditions to encourage campaign participants to spend their own money to generate additional cash flow.”

The campaign’s second phase is expected to commence this month, with 1-2 million more sign-ups, who will no longer receive the 1,000 baht per person allowance, but will have higher caps on the 15% cashback rebate from a 4,500 baht limit to 5,500-6,000 baht.

The Minister of Finance admits most people signed up for the campaign intending mainly to receive and spend their 1,000 baht allowance, as seen in the relevant data showing a total spending figure from the free allowance of more than 1 billion baht, while spending of participants’ own money only reached about 10 million baht, which didn’t fulfil the government’s goal of encouraging people to spend their own cash.

The campaign’s second phase will end at the end of November. More info about the next “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign when details are announced.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Economy

Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound | The Thaiger

Asian markets fell after hefty losses in New York yesterday, owing to growing China-US tensions in the next round of trade talks, while the British pound continues to be beaten down by fears the UK is on the verge of crashing out of the EU.

The downbeat mood comes as investors fret over signs the global economy is slowing down. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting the weakest growth in a decade owing to long-running tariff disputes.

Days before high-level negotiations were due to resume, the US announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang province and imposed visa restrictions on some officials. Then Bloomberg News reported unnamed Trump administration officials had said the White House was mulling new measures to curtail US investment in the country.

For its part, Beijing has hit out at the decisions and moved to take steps against the National Basketball Association in a brewing row over a team manager’s remarks on Hong Kong’s protest movement.

A report this week had already said China had narrowed the issues it was willing to discuss at the talks, with observers saying Chinese leaders felt in a stronger position as Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry at home and a weakening economy.

Andrew Balls, at Pacific Investment Management, told Bloomberg News… “It will be interesting to see how it plays out this week between the US and China.”

“The flare-up comes at a time when we already see growth pretty weak in the first half of next year and you have at least some evidence of weakness in manufacturing spilling into services”.

While economic data has been increasingly weak in recent months, hopes for this week’s talks have been providing some much-needed support. But the latest developments were a reminder that progress would likely be rocky.

On currency markets, the pound struggled to recover from Tuesday’s losses as Brexit talks between Britain and the EU teetered on the brink, with both sides blaming the other with just three weeks until the October 31 deadline.

British PM Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were unable to reach an agreement over the Northern Ireland issue during a telephone conversation. A Downing Street official quoted Merkel as saying the Brexit talks were “close to breaking down”.

With many economists warning a no-deal Brexit could be calamitous for the British economy, the pound tumbled against the dollar and euro and there were warnings it will fall even further.

Key figures this morning…

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6% at 21,456.38 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7% at 25,702.95

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.4% at 2,924.86 (close)

London – FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,144.02

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2204 from $1.2213 at 2040 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 89.81 pence from 89.69 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0960 from $1.0955

Dollar/yen: UP at 107.12 yen from 107.07 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 19 cents at $52.44 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 17 cents at $58.07 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 1.2% at 26,164.04 (close)

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

Economy

Focus back on US-China trade talks – Asian markets rise

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Focus back on US-China trade talks – Asian markets rise | The Thaiger

“A large percentage of the market thinks China may roll the dice and take advantage of what they think is Trump’s weakened political state.”

Asian markets rise today as investors resume their focus on the next round of China-US trade talks this week. But hopes for success are being tempered by mixed messages from both sides of the table. There has been a general feeling of positivity in recent weeks that a solution to the long-running tariffs saga can be found, providing some much-needed support to equities in the face of worsening economic data.

Beijing’s top trade envoy Liu He will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin from Thursday this week.

But observers warn it is unlikely progress will be smooth, with reports this week saying China had cut back on the number of areas it is willing to discuss, suggesting leaders sense weakness in the White House as Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings and a slowing economy.

Trump said late Monday he preferred to strike a big deal. “We’ve come this far. We’re doing well. I would much prefer a big deal and I think that’s what we’re shooting for.”

And on Monday, the US said it was blacklisting 28 Chinese entities it accuses of being implicated in rights violations and abuses targeting Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. The move bars them from buying US products.

The meeting comes just over a week before a new round of punitive tariffs is due to be imposed on China.

Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader says China is gaining confidence in the lead up to the negotiations.

“A large percentage of the market thinks China may roll the dice and take advantage of what they think is Trump’s weakened political state, trying to push negotiations closer to next November’s presidential election”.

“In this context… Trump may decide to hardball the upcoming talks, suggesting there could be a high level of disappointment even relative to the market’s muted expectations.”

Still, regional markets were enjoying some much-needed buying support today as the Chinese delegation heads to Washington. Hong Kong climbed 0.7% as dealers returned from a long weekend break to mixed US jobs data that eased concerns about a US recession while also keeping expectations for an interest rate intact. Shanghai rose 0.6% following the week-long National Day celebrations, while Tokyo went into the break 1% higher.

Sydney and Singapore were each 0.5% higher, Seoul rose 0.9%, Manila jumped more than 1%, and Taipei and Jakarta both put on 0.6%. Wellington was slightly lower.

Also on the agenda for investors is the release this week of minutes from last month’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will provide an idea about the bank’s thinking leading up to its rate cut, while third-quarter earnings season also gets underway.

Key figures this morning…

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.0% at 21,596.47 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.7% at 26,010.07

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.6% at 2,923.26

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0976 from $1.0970 at 2040 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2292 from $1.2297

Dollar/yen: UP at 107.34 yen from 107.29 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 34 cents at $53.09 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 40 cents at $58.75 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.4% at 26,478.02 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.6% at 7,197.88 (close)

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

Economy

Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out | The Thaiger

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is hinting the government may launch a second phase of the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme. He says he’s waiting for officials to complete an assessment of the first phase and its ability to boost the sluggish economy.

Chim-Shop-Chai was a raging success. Up to one million Thais were able to register each 24 hours to apply for a 1,000 free gift that could be spent in any province except their home province.

The Prime Minister says that initial assessment shows positive results, with consumer spending increasing after the implementation of the program. But he admitted that the 1,000 baht giveaway to registered subscribers was not a large amount of money, but it was seed money that encouraged consumers to spend more.

He disclosed that officials are considering injecting more seed money into the program, hoping that it may generate spending that is 3-5 times the amount of the seed money.

While exports are down due to a myriad of problems (US-China Trade War, sluggish world economy, Brexit fears), the PM insists that it was necessary to do something to boost the domestic economy to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to survive in the wake of the economic slowdown.

Regarding the glitches in the program experienced by many subscribers, he said that officials have been fixing the problems to ensure the program proceeds more smoothly if it is extended.

About one million people subscribed to the program each day in the first phase, but about 200,000 of them failed the screening process, partly due to problems in the electronic scanning system, according to the PM.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Trending