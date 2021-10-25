Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Big vaccination push in Chiang Mai in bid to combat Covid-19 surge

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO; CCSA

The president of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai is hoping a ramp-up of vaccination efforts will help combat a surge in Covid-19. Punlop Saejew says health officials are pulling out all the stops in a bid to get the northern province ready for the November 1 re-opening.

“The current clusters have affected local confidence towards re-opening. Everyone is working hard to flatten the curve by preparing beds for critically ill patients and ramping up vaccinations.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, Chiang Mai has around 30% of hospital beds available. However, the provincial communicable disease committee says beds for critically ill patients are at 95% occupancy. Punlop says over 51% of residents have received their first vaccine dose, with over 35% fully vaccinated. The province has the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses a day. According to Punlop, officials are focusing on fresh markets as the source of major infection clusters.

Punlop says tourism operators are focusing their marketing campaigns on the 46 low-risk countries approved for the November 1 re-opening. For those that didn’t make the list, the Chiang Mai sandbox model remains an option, but tourists will have to purchase tour packages limited to the districts of Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Doi Tao. They must also stay 7 days before they can travel elsewhere in the kingdom. Punlop says the sandbox model is designed with golfers from Vietnam, Indonesia, and India in mind, but he acknowledges the revenue generated may not compare to the quarantine-free option.

Meanwhile, La-Iad Bungsrithong from the Thai Hotels Association says the province is unlikely to see any Chinese visitors before next February, as China continues to pursue a zero-Covid strategy. She believes the growth rate of international arrivals in Chiang Mai in the first half of next year will remain in single digits. However, she expects a 30% increase in domestic travel during the peak season this year and in early 2022.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-10-25 10:57
6 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: But why wait to ramp up vaccinations now 1 week before opening!! and only after clusters are appearing. No-one's coming in the 1st week of Nov via the new scheme and I doubt there will…
image
Guevara
2021-10-25 10:58
9 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: But why wait to ramp up vaccinations now 1 week before opening!! and only after clusters are appearing. Perhaps Prayut was so fixated/obsessed with his 'chocolate teapot' sandboxes. I think Prayut prefers being a little…
image
Bob20
2021-10-25 11:10
Okay, now I'm not going to say "I told you so". Actually, why not 🤭 I told you so several times actually. It's good they're sending the vaccines, but I'll believe it when I see it. And before they are…
image
Pompies
2021-10-25 11:16
CM is woefully short of achieving the required vaccination level because it has been run by complacent officials who responded at a glacial pace to every single hotspot that has occurred since day one of the pandemic. Why did they…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-25 12:33
I will believe it when I see it. They better send more than a lions share of the Moderna up here as people are waiting for it and will not just jab with the CCP/CP junk, and for the other…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand36 seconds ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Tourism2 hours ago

Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Thailand2 hours ago

Phu Quoc to re-open, Covid cluster prompts fear, Scrapping tradition | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Sponsored3 weeks ago

Thailand private investigators will uncover the truth for you

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Big vaccination push in Chiang Mai in bid to combat Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

First batch of Moderna doses to arrive Monday
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths
Vietnam19 hours ago

Ho Chi Minh launches 3-stage reopening plan, international on January 1
Kanchanaburi20 hours ago

Border shacks to be demolished for aiding Burmese immigrants
Tourism21 hours ago

Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Economy22 hours ago

Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin22 hours ago

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai23 hours ago

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening
Koh Samui24 hours ago

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending