Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has met with Thai government officials during his much-publicised travels around Bangkok. The Bangkok Post reports that Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome presented the actor with a gift and flowers to thank him for his positive promotion of Thailand. Crowe, who is filming a movie in Thailand, has tweeted his 2.7 million followers about the friendliness of Thais and the “very cool” Phuket sandbox.

“The Thai government has this very cool thing in place. It’s called Sandbox Quarantine. If you are fully vaccinated, you can fly to Phuket and move around the island freely.”

Itthiphol met Crowe at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok, on behalf of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Australian ambassador Allan McKinnon was also in attendance. According to the Bangkok Post report, Itthiphol presented the actor with a gift and flowers to thank him for his kind words about Thailand. Crowe has been busy documenting his trip with messages, photos, and videos of various attractions in Phuket and Bangkok. The government hopes the actor’s messages will provide a further boost to the November 1 re-opening to vaccinated tourists.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post