Central Thailand

TikTok video of nurses drinking in hospital spurs investigation

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nurses are facing penalties after a TikTok video went viral showing them drinking on the job . (via Nation)

Officials have responded after TikTok videos went viral showing nurses in a hospital drinking and partying. The hospital was not named but the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council (TMNC) announced that they were launching a probe into the incident after several video clips went online to the popular social media app.

The video has since been removed, but many shocked and outraged people online saved the clip and circulated it on other social media as well. The videos feature nurses at an unidentified hospital, later confirmed to be in Ayutthaya province, in what appears to be a break room.

In the video, the nurses are celebrating at a small holiday party on shift – later confirmed to have taken place at 5pm on December 30. They can be seen dancing, drinking from beer bottles and pouring what looks to be whiskey into plastic cups to share. In total, three videos were posted to TikTik, though deleted now. One clip had a message in the caption.

“We want some relaxation during our Christmas party.”

The TNMC took quick action after the embarrassing video got traction and went viral. They appointed provincial officials to urgently look into the videos The Ministry of Public Health has ordered an investigation as well.

The director of the hospital has now announced that 17 medical personnel involved in the party have been suspended from work. At least one of the people pictured in the video was a young nurse, just graduated and on the job for only one year. The hospital has also issued a public apology for the incident and their staff’s inappropriate behaviour. The nurses in the video have also expressed regret.

The party and the nurses behaving badly was not just inappropriate though – it was illegal. The Alcoholic Beverage Act prohibits selling or consuming liquor in a hospital. The presence of alcohol on the premise could put the hospital at risk of fines and punishment. Drinking alcohol in a government or medical facility can carry a fine of up to 10,000 baht and can even be punished by up to one month in prison.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

