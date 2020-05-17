Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
A 23 year old student at a prominent private university in the province of Samut Prakhan, just south of Bangkok, is in critical but stable condition after jumping from the fifth floor of her dormitory in an apparent failed suicide attempt. The student is now in recovering from her serious injuries in hospital.
Police were informed of the incident at about 6pm yesterday. Officers and rescue volunteers rushed to the dormitory in Soi Bang Na-Garden in the province’s Bang Bo district to investigate. They arrived to find the student lying on the ground with multiple injuries. She was rushed to Ruamchai Pracharug Hospital for treatment and later declared out of danger.
Her roommate told police that while she was in the bathroom she heard people screaming that someone had fallen to the ground. When she left the bathroom she couldn’t find her friend in the room. She then looked over the balcony and saw her friend lying below.
The roommate told police that the girl had previously complained of personal problems, but that she did her best to console her. Police are looking for surveillance cameras to establish the conditions and cause of the incident. Police say they are waiting until the girl’s condition improves before interviewing her.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post | 77kaoded.com
Central Thailand
72 year old taxi driver disappears with millions
A elderly taxi driver has vanished without a trace after he became an overnight millionaire when he told the media a sad tale of poverty, indebtedness and lack of family support, according to one of his creditors, who is also the owner of the taxi company.
Preecha Chumsombat, the owner of the Mangkorn Chao Phraya taxi rental service in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, told Khaosod that the driver, Sitthichai Klaichid, had rented a taxi from him for several years.
He says when he saw Sitthichai’s story in the media, he knew the driver wasn’t being truthful because Sittichai was living in his ex-wife’s home with his son and daughter, who are both employed.
Preecha says he didn’t go public and expose the taxi driver because he might have been mistaken or might appear jealous over the taxi driver’s sudden windfall, but said he decided to speak up because both the driver and his son owed him a total of 15,370 baht. He says he contacted Sittichai’s son, who came to see him to talk about the debts and promised to settle them, but neither father or son has been seen since.
Preecha went to their house, but was told by neighbours that the Sitthichai family had not been seen since he received about 8 million baht in public donations.
UPDATE: Late yesterday, Preecha withdrew a complaint against Sitthichai, at Samut Prakan police station, after he received repayment of the debt.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Central Thailand
One death and many sick after eating dumplings
Around 2 dozen people got sick and 1 person died sometime after they ate dumplings sold by a street vendor in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. Bacteria was found in the dumplings, or kanom jeeb, after a lab test, but health officials say they’re still not sure if the bacteria caused the food poisoning. They’re still investigating before they point fingers and lay charges.
Last week, 66 year old Thanu Changphuprangam developed severe diarrhoea sometime after she ate the dumplings and later died. Her 73 year old husband also fell ill after eating the same batch of dumplings and was admitted into the hospital. He left the hospital before he fully recovered to attend his wife’s funeral.
Their daughter said she ate the dumplings with her family.
“Later that day, everyone who ate the street food ended up with diarrhoea and had to constantly run to the toilet. The family started to feel a little better after seeing a doctor, but they were still in pain and go back and forth to the toilet. A day or two later, Changphuprangam fell unconscious and died.”
The street vendor goes by the nickname ‘Mint’ told Khaosod that she asked other vendors who buy from the same supplier if hey had any problems and none of them did. Mint says she’s been operating for years.
“I don’t know what is happening.”
"I want to apologise to the relatives of the deceased and I want officials to investigate this because I don't want to be blamed unfairly."
Crime
Gang leader arrested for fraud million baht scheme
Police have caught the leader of a gang who stole millions posing as government officials to bribe contractors into handing over money for fake construction projects. The alleged boss of the scheme, 50 year old Rachasak Butpornprasert, was arrested at an Ayutthaya temple after being wanted by police for a year. Butpornprasert also goes by the name “Noppadol Srino” according to police
Gang members, using fake identification documents, posed as government officials to trick contractors into handing over money for projects that would never come to fruition. They said the money was for “communication fees” and later told the contractors the project was “cancelled by those high up in the government.”
Apparently, the syndicate squeezed out millions of baht from people across Thailand. One contractor in Pattani, near Malaysia, invested 4 million baht in what he thought was “communication fees” for a project to build a new market.
And what did the gang leader do with all the money? He told police he spent it on women and gambling.
SOURCES:Thai Examiner | Thai residents
