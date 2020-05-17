Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
A motorbike taxi in Pattaya broke through a police curfew checkpoint at around 10:30pm Friday. Though the curfew has now been adjusted to 11pm, at the time both the driver and his foreign passenger were in violation. The incident led to a police chase that was caught on video:
Officers pursued the pair before arresting them on Sukhumwit Road. They named the driver as 42 year old Worapan Sukboonsang. while the passenger, believed to be a young Japanese man, remains unidentified.
A search turned up no illegal items with them or on the vehicle, but they were tested for drugs and alcohol before facing potential legal action. The results of the tests were not available when this story was prepared.
Violations of the current national curfew can carry fines of up to 100,00 baht and up to two years in jail under the emergency decree laws to control the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Unidentified foreigner arrested in Nonthaburi drug sting
77kaoded reports that police in Nonthaburi conducted a drug sting at a petrol station on Tiwanon Road late last week. They arranged to buy 20 grams of cocaine for 100,000 baht from a foreigner identified only as “Mike”, who arrived on a Yamaha motorbike.
But as officers revealed themselves outside the petrol station toilets Mike realised his situation and ran off. He was arrested 500 metres away after a brief foot chase.
At his fifth-floor condo in Sukhumvut Soi 93 more cocaine was found in pill form behind the apartment refrigerator. Also at the apartment was the suspect’s Thai girlfriend, 27 year old Phatcharapha, from Issan’s Udon Thani province. She told police she’s known Mike, aged 21, for 5 months but knew nothing about his drug dealing.
Immigration’s biometrics system was consulted and Mike was found to have no travel history and no passport on record. He he passed on no information to authorities and his real name and nationality are not known at this stage. The investigation continues and the pair remain in custody and are charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell.
SOURCE: thaivisa | 77kaoded.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana
In a third major seizure in a matter of days, border patrol police seized 480 kilograms of compressed marijuana on the banks of the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Mukdahan. Authorities estimate the street value of the marijuana to be at least 10 million baht. A village head and 2 other accomplices were arrested, police told a media briefing yesterday.
The men were moving the marijuana via the Mekong to a storage location when officers spotted them. The village headman, identified only as “Phuthorn,” claimed this was the first time he’d been involved in the drug trade, but authorities were unconvinced. Police and soldiers later searched the suspect’s houses and seized three vehicles.
The arrests follow an investigation that showed the suspects had been close to a drug trafficking syndicate. The gang had bought marijuana in Laos then transported it across the Mekong River, keeping it in storage before distributing it further downcountry. Authorities are expanding the investigation, according to Bangkok Post.
Last Friday, police in Bangkok’s Nongjok district confiscated bricks of dried marijuana weighing 221 kilograms. And earlier this month, Police busted an online marijuana syndicate and grow operations arresting 1 Chinese citizen and 11 Thai nationals.
The 12 men were arrested in various raids throughout Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya.
Police say the arrests followed an investigation into reports that tourists purchased marijuana online. The marijuana had been advertised on a Line Chat group called “Heaven Herb,” which had about 6,000 members.
In the first raid police arrested a 27 year old man identified only as “Bank,” and 8 associates. They also seized 3 kilograms of dried marijuana and a kilogram of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms, at a car care shop in Bangkok.
In the second operation, 24 year old “Diew” was apprehended with 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok. Officers later arrested 29 year old “Boss” with 2 kilograms of dried marijuana in the Sam Saen area of Bangkok.
During interrogation, Diew allegedly said he’d bought marijuana from a Chinese national. This led to the arrest of a man calling himself “Yinma” and the seizure of 317 marijuana plants. The plants were found on the second and third floor of a commercial building. Yinma told police he had grown the plants inside the building and dried them for sale. He said he could produce 10 kilograms of marijuana a month.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Talk about being left holding the bag… police in Bangkok’s Nongjok district confiscated bricks of dried marijuana weighing 221 kilograms on Friday. According to officers at the Lam Phak She Police Station, officers, the raid was a followup to a sting operation that resulted in in the arrest of 46 year old Manop Buakareem, who had delivered a kilogram of marijuana to undercover police earlier the same day on Suwintawong Road.
Police say Manop confessed that he was storing the drugs for another man identified only by the unfortunate name “Naf,” who was later to meant to come collect them as well as pay him the storage fee.
Manop was charged with possessing a type-5 narcotic substance marijuana with intent to sell and was taken into police custody.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Covid-19 update: 3 imported cases found in quarantine (May 17)
Unidentified foreigner arrested in Nonthaburi drug sting
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
Woman arrested in Chon Buri for false police report
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Thailand to introduce contact-tracing app in bid to constrain virus
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Young student busted for big crimes
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Fewer Chinese tour groups, more independent travellers to reboot SE Asia travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Suicide deaths during pandemic could exceed virus-related deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
WHO spokesman: Covid-19 may never be wiped out
- Politics4 days ago
Defence Ministry to take legal action over anti-government slogan campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Covid-19 update: 1 new case, no new deaths (May 14)