Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan | The Thaiger

Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan

Jack Burton

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Indian Express
The Thai Meteorological Department said in its bulletin today that Thailand’s 6 southern provinces on the west coast, are expected to experience heavy rains, from tomorrow until Wednesday, due to the influence of developing Cyclone Amphan. While the storm won’t make landfall in Thailand, it is currently battering India as it barrels northward through the Bay of Bengal.

“The cyclone is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 18. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially today and then re-curve north-northeastwards.”

The TMD said says the depression, which is currently located in the middle of the Bay of Bengal, is developing into a cyclone as it moves steadily toward the upper part of the bay. This “will bring heavy rains to Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Satun and Trang provinces from today until May 20.”

The department also warned fishermen and other sailors to navigate the Andaman Sea with extra caution and to avoid thunderstorms which will cause rough seas.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Indian Express

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Songkhla

Truck overturns in Songkhla, injuring 12

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

PHOTOS: Assawin Pakkawan

12 seafood processing factory workers were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in burst a tyre, rammed into a roadside lamppost, and overturned. The incident occurred in the southern province of Songkhla this morning. Authorities say the crash happened on Ramot-Songkhla Road in tambon Muang Ngam.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to find an Isuzu pickup truck with Songkhla licence plates overturned on the road’s divider. The vehicle’s right rear tyre had burst, and a damaged streetlamp pole was found nearby. A total of 12 workers, all women, were hurt, but none seriously. Some of them were thrown from the truck during the crash. All were taken to hospital.

The driver, 44 year old Wimolrat Chucherd, was unhurt. She told police that she picked up the workers in Ranot district and was taking them to a Thai Union seafood processing factory in Singha Nakhon district when the tyre burst. She lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the light pole and overturned. The incident happened 10 kilometres from the factory.

SOURCE Bangkok Post

Crime

4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: ONCB

Police today announced the arrest of 3 members of a drug gang at 2 houses in Bangkok, and a fourth in the southern Narathiwat province on the Malaysian border. More than a million methamphetamine pills were seized. Police say the houses were used to store drugs smuggled from Laos.

A combined team of soldiers, police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested the 3 suspects, 2 men and a woman, during a raid on 2 houses at Nakkila Laemthong housing estate in Saphan Sung district on Sunday.

1,036,000 methamphetamine pills wrapped in packs inside 5 boxes were seized in the raid. The suspects are 38 year old Seehasuemuding Hayeejaedeng, the woman, 34 year old Assana Damae, and Mahamasaharee Dayor. Authorities later arrested a fourth member of the gang in Narathiwat.

A spokesman for the ONCB says suspects are members of a drug gang in the deep South. The drugs were smuggled from Laos via the Northeast and were later kept in Bangkok before being sent to Sungai Golok district of Narathiwat.

Major crackdowns on drugs and smuggling in northern border provinces have forced smugglers to change the transit routes for their drugs. The ONCB says that these drugs were smuggled into the country via the Mekong River.

Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces in the deep South have long been home to a violent separatist insurgency.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News

Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla

Anukul

Published

4 days ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Naewna.com

The owners of a rubber plantation in the southern province of Songkhla today reported they had found a strange pineapple tree on their farm.

“It looks like 15 pineapple trees merged together as one.”

Reports from Thai media reveal that after the discovery of the fascinating tree, Phanchakonrat and her husband had brought flowers, incense and candles to worship it, hoping for clues to lucky numbers to win the lottery.

The lucky number was said to be 158 and is expected to be drawn on on Friday.

SOURCE: Naewna

