Central Thailand

Man’s body found at Chon Buri beach, police suspect drowning

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Man's body found at Chon Buri beach, police suspect drowning
PHOTO: Line Today
A 25 year old man was found dead at Na Jomtien beach in Chon Buri yesterday. Police say they believe the man drowned while diving for shells.

Police identified the Thai man as Chaiwat Poeprasert. His mother told police her son went out to sea on his boat to look for shells. She noticed Chaiwat had been gone for a while and saw his fiber boat floating in the water.

A fisherman helped by pulling the boat back to shore. Chaiwat’s body was found with the boat’s rope tied around his hand. Police say they believe Chaiwat drowned while searching for shells. They suspect he either got caught in the rope or dived too deep, losing his sense of direction in the murky water.

The man’s body was taken to a local hospital where medical examiners will determine the cause of death. Police are still investigating, but they do not suspect any foul play

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending