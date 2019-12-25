Connect with us

Central Thailand

Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge | The Thaiger

“A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan.”

Police in central Thailand are contemplating an attempted murder charge against a 19 year old Mathayom 6 (high school senior) student. The young man stabbed a classmate in the neck with a piece of glass at their school last Friday. The student has confessed to the crime and could be charged with attempted murder, according to police.

The youth was accompanied by relatives to the police station on Monday this week as his parents work overseas. He admitted to the charge of assault.

The student confessed to attacking his fellow student in a fit of rage, saying he lashed out after the victim and his friends provoked him. He asked for the victim’s forgiveness before hugging him to show he had repented, according to The Bangkok Post.

The relatives told police the youth has struggled with anger management issues and had been on medication for many years, but stopped taking it last year when he appeared to be improving. The name of the medication was not mentioned in the report. The relatives told police they noticed recently that his anger problems were returning and made an appointment with a doctor.

Although the victim has declined to pursue legal action at this stage, police will continue conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute charges if they can accumulate evidence of intent. A spokesman says they’re investigating whether the student intended to kill the victim, and whether to charge him with attempted murder.

“Bullying is the beginning of the cultivation of violent behaviour, both those who bully others and those who were bullied. It will also have an effect in the long run.”

A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan. A study in 2010 found 33% of students admitted they bullied others online in social media. Another 43% said they were bullied by others.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

One billion baht in assets seized during Phitsanulok drug bust

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

One billion baht in assets seized during Phitsanulok drug bust | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

Police in the central Thai province of Phitsanulok have seized assets valued around one billion baht from a gold shop and its related businesses. The store was suspected of being the ‘shop front’ to a larger drug trading network. An arrest warrant was issued for the shop’s owner, his son is already in custody.

A team of around 100 officers from provincial police, narcotics and other agencies searched 13 venues in Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai yesterday.

The operation followed the October arrest of four drug suspects and the seizure of more than a million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai.

Once questioned, the suspects from the earlier arrests implicated Nanthaphan Apichaithanathip, owner of the gold shop, and his son Phanthanan Apichaithanathip.

Officers had earlier arrested two other suspects, 36 year old Chalermpong Kosiri and 50 year old Bulakorn Kaewma, at a petrol station in Ayutthaya on the same night. Chalermpong is Nanthaphan’s son from another relationship.

Their confessions have so far led to six more arrests. Police say Nanthaphan was the leader of the gang and bought drugs from a trafficker.

Authorities seized gold ornaments valued at about 28 million baht from the gold shop’s main branch. Other assets included four properties worth 200 million baht, 10 commercial buildings worth 50 million baht, 58 plots of land worth 155 million baht, Buddha amulets, cars and other valuables valued at another 500 million baht.

The deputy national police chief said the rapid expansion of Nanthaphan’s businesses raised suspicions.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Four children injured after carnival ride throws them off a ride – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Four children injured after carnival ride throws them off a ride – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

Police are questioning the owner of an amusement ride that ‘malfunctioned’ in Lopburi province resulting in the injury of children. The incident took place at a carnival named “Lopburi Winter” on November 30 around 10.30pm.

Children were enjoying the ride when suddenly a safety bar, holding the children in place, appears to let go and the children bounced off while the machine was still spinning.

The machine was operating at full speed when the incident happened. When the safety bar sprung open children were flung off, onto the ground, with some falling over the safety fence surrounding the ride. Waiting parents and others waiting in line for the ride all screamed before rushing in to help the kids.

Watch the video HERE. Warning, the footage contains graphic scenes.

When the police arrived they spoke to 26 years old Sornchai, the staff member controlling the ride at the time of the incident. Sornchai was unable to tell police what caused the safety lock to malfunction while the ride was going. Officials inspected the area and gathered evidence before visiting the injured children sent to the nearby Phra Narai Maharat Hospital.

The injured children were all aged between 12-15 years. Officials spoke with the parents to collect their statements about the incident. Police are looking to prosecute the owners of the ride, and possibly the ride-controller at the time of the incident.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen

May Taylor

Published

1 month ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: sanook.com

A 40 year old woman in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand, has filed a police report against her husband after he smashed the passenger van windscreen when she refused to get out of the vehicle.

Thai Residents reports that Arunee Mala was in a van transporting school children home to Bang Bua Thong village when her husband, 44 year old Pricha Mala, knocked on the van window asking to talk to her.

It’s understood the couple were having relationship problems and living apart since January. Arunee says she remained in the van out of fear for her safety, a move which appears to have angered her husband.

Pricha began to punch the windscreen with his bare hands, eventually managing to smash it. Arunee remained in the vehicle and later presented a video of her husband’s actions to police as she filed her report. However, she says she doesn’t intend to press charges.

Thai Residents reports that the police intend to bring the husband in for drug testing as he has a history of addiction and has spent time in rehab in the past. For his part, Pricha claims he simply wants to see his children and apologise to his wife. He insists his actions were not drug-fueled, but caused by anger and frustration.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป1 day ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม5 days ago

พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ

Trending