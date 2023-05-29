Toyota motor Thailand bracing for car sales slump amidst political uncertainty

Alex Morgan30 mins ago
66 1 minute read
Image via Facebook, Bangkok International Motor Show
Image via Facebook, Bangkok International Motor Show

Toyota Motor Thailand predicts a further decline in car sales this month due to the ongoing political uncertainty surrounding the formation of a new government and its policies. Thailand held a General Election on May 14, with the Move Forward Party (MFP) securing the most seats in the House of Representatives. However, it is still uncertain whether the party can form a successful coalition government with its seven allied parties.

The political uncertainty is causing potential car buyers to delay their purchases as they wait for clarity on the new government’s economic policies, according to Suphakorn Rattanawaraha, vice-president of Toyota Motor Thailand. In April, domestic car sales dropped by 6.14% year-on-year to 59,530 units, attributed to banks’ strict loan screening criteria amidst high household debt, as reported by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

From January to April this year, car sales experienced a 6.11% year-on-year decrease, reaching 276,603 units. Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and spokesman for the FTI’s Automotive Industry Club, expressed his belief that a newly established government would boost the confidence of commercial banks and financial institutions, alleviating their concerns about granting loans to car buyers.

Despite a 9.8% year-on-year decline in domestic car sales last month, Toyota Motor Thailand maintained the largest market share at 32.9%, selling 19,565 units. Isuzu followed with a 22.4% market share and a 19.6% year-on-year drop in car sales, selling 13,336 units. Meanwhile, Honda reported a 25.5% year-on-year increase in car sales with 6,409 units sold in April, securing a 10.8% market share, reported Bangkok Post.

Related news

The political uncertainty in Thailand has been affecting a lot of business sectors negatively, with the SET dipping 3% in the first week after the election. It has contracted 132 billion baht or 1.7% since the election. In addition, due to recently implemented land and building tax rules, Bangkok’s tax revenues have been declining significantly. Read more about the story HERE.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.