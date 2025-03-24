Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
347 2 minutes read
Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan
Picture courtesy of Soha

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has reignited debate over the country’s mounting debt crisis, urging the government to buy up bad loans to help struggling households.

The 75 year old’s proposal? The state should step in, purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) from financial institutions, and wipe debt-ridden individuals off the National Credit Bureau’s blacklist. But not everyone is convinced by Thaksin’s proposal.

Thailand’s household debt has hit a staggering 16.3 trillion baht, a whopping 89% of GDP, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council. Personal NPLs alone stand at 1.2 trillion baht, making up 8.78% of total loans.

A Finance Ministry insider revealed that, unlike some other nations, Thailand lacks a bad bank – a specialised agency designed to handle toxic debt, leaving the government struggling to tackle the crisis effectively.

Related Articles

The official pointed to five key issues: weak decision-making, outdated financial institutions, lack of transparency, uncoordinated debt relief efforts, and sky-high household and informal debt, said a government source.

“Thai banks are strong, but the debt crisis lingers because the government doesn’t have a centralised agency with enough power.

“A bad bank could be the answer, but transparency is key, otherwise, debt relief could easily be misused.”

Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post shows people receiving advice on how to settle their debts at an event at Suan Dusit University

In the past, Thailand has tried different strategies, including asset management companies to handle bad loans.

More recently, the government launched the You Fight, We Help scheme, targeting small debtors in trouble for over 90 days. The programme offers lower instalments and an interest freeze for three years, with full interest waivers for those who meet conditions.

Despite 2.1 million accounts being eligible, representing 1.9 million debtors and 890 billion baht in debt, take-up has been lower than expected. The government extended the registration deadline from February 28 to April 30 to boost participation.

By March 12, only 1.05 million people had signed up, covering 1.3 million accounts. The programme is funded through reduced contributions from private banks and state support, pooling 78 billion baht per year, expected to exceed 200 billion baht over three years< Bangkok Post reported.

To tackle business debt, the Cabinet greenlit a draft amendment to the Bankruptcy Act last October. The law will allow small enterprises to restructure debt similarly to big corporations, enabling mediation with multiple creditors and reducing bankruptcies and asset seizures.

With debt spiralling out of control, all eyes are now on the government to see if Thaksin’s bold suggestion gains traction or remains just another political soundbite.

Latest Thailand News
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

6 minutes ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

11 minutes ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

19 minutes ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

25 minutes ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

36 minutes ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

48 minutes ago
Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women Pattaya News

Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women

55 minutes ago
Ancient temple unearthed in Phayao during railway construction Thailand News

Ancient temple unearthed in Phayao during railway construction

56 minutes ago
Thai woman loses 1.7 million baht in scam, says police only help celebrities Thailand News

Thai woman loses 1.7 million baht in scam, says police only help celebrities

1 hour ago
Man faces charges after Nonthaburi shooting incident Crime News

Man faces charges after Nonthaburi shooting incident

2 hours ago
Argentine man found dead, hanging from Phuket hotel balcony Phuket News

Argentine man found dead, hanging from Phuket hotel balcony

2 hours ago
Japanese man arrested in Hua Hin for fraud and assault charges Hua Hin News

Japanese man arrested in Hua Hin for fraud and assault charges

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai declared disaster zone due to ongoing wildfires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai declared disaster zone due to ongoing wildfires

2 hours ago
Lesson in love: Jealous wife goes full throttle in mistress chase Thailand News

Lesson in love: Jealous wife goes full throttle in mistress chase

2 hours ago
American professor dies in fall from Bangkok high-rise Bangkok News

American professor dies in fall from Bangkok high-rise

3 hours ago
Final roar: Beloved white tiger &#8216;Sun&#8217; bows out after cancer battle Thailand News

Final roar: Beloved white tiger ‘Sun’ bows out after cancer battle

3 hours ago
Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event Events

Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event

3 hours ago
Man arrested for gold necklace theft in Ratchaburi mall Crime News

Man arrested for gold necklace theft in Ratchaburi mall

3 hours ago
5 Ugandan women arrested in Phuket prostitution bust, deported Phuket News

5 Ugandan women arrested in Phuket prostitution bust, deported

3 hours ago
High-ranking police accused of drug use, theft, and gambling Thailand News

High-ranking police accused of drug use, theft, and gambling

3 hours ago
Labour of love: Udon Thani cop delivers baby on the go, again Thailand News

Labour of love: Udon Thani cop delivers baby on the go, again

4 hours ago
Pattaya police visit South Pattaya market following thefts Pattaya News

Pattaya police visit South Pattaya market following thefts

4 hours ago
Gold heist at Bang Pa-in jewellery store, suspect at large Crime News

Gold heist at Bang Pa-in jewellery store, suspect at large

4 hours ago
Phuket Bar Association denies covering up lawyer’s abuse scandal (video) Phuket News

Phuket Bar Association denies covering up lawyer’s abuse scandal (video)

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn accused of 218 million baht tax evasion Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn accused of 218 million baht tax evasion

4 hours ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
347 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

11 minutes ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

19 minutes ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

25 minutes ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

36 minutes ago