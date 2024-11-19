Thailand on the offensive with DE-fence against call centre scams

Picture courtesy of Pindrop

In a bold move to tackle the ever-growing menace of call centre scams, the government’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry is pulling out all the stops by developing a cutting-edge platform, DE-fence.

Slated for an early 2025 debut, this high-tech watchdog will act as a first line of defence against dodgy calls and deceitful texts. It promises to arm the public by flagging shady numbers and revealing the risk level of incoming communications.

Advertisements

Deployed with the full backing of Deputy Prime Minister and DES chief, Prasert Jantararuangthong, this initiative is no lone venture. It’s a team effort, bringing telecom giants, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the police into the fold.

Eye-opening stats from the Royal Thai Police’s Online Complaint Management Centre show a staggering 330,000 tech crime reports between October 2023 and September 2024. The financial fallout? A jaw-dropping 37 billion baht. No wonder the ministry’s kicking things up a notch.

In a statement, Prasert said: “By joining forces with the NBTC, Royal Thai Police, telecom providers, and the National Cyber Security Agency, we’re set to launch the DE-fence platform, supercharging our battle against those rogue call centres.”

The tech-savvy scheme is set to overhaul the rules of the game. SMS service providers will now face an annual re-registration to weed out the good from the bad, slashing the spread of scam messages. DE-fence promises to keep tabs on the freshest mobile numbers by syncing with telecom operators’ and law enforcement databases. It’ll tap into resources from the Royal Thai Police, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC), ensuring real-time alerts for dodgy calls.

To give people the upper hand, the platform lets users sniff out suspicious SMS links before they fall into any traps. Plus, there’s a snappy online tool for reporting scams and a hotline for freezing fraudsters’ bank accounts, helping police swoop into action.

Advertisements

Incoming calls and texts will be sorted into three crucial lists: black, grey, and white. The black list is all about numbers pegged as criminal by the authorities—these, you’ll want to block immediately. The grey list throws up warning flags for dubious numbers, possibly from abroad or the web, while the white list reassures you with government-verified contacts and pre-approved numbers.

The ministry zeroed in on building a reliable white list first, making sure communication with trusted sources is seamless, said Prasert.

“Our DE-fence platform will hook into telecom databases, ensuring access to the latest mobile numbers.”

With this robust strategy, they’re gearing up to give telecommunication fraud a run for its money.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is the collaborative approach essential for the success of the DE-fence platform? Collaboration ensures access to diverse databases and resources, enhancing the platform’s ability to identify and prevent scams effectively. How might annual re-registration of SMS service providers impact the prevalence of scam messages? Annual re-registration helps verify legitimate providers, reducing fraudulent activities by making it harder for scammers to operate. What if the DE-fence platform didn’t include real-time alerts for potential scam calls? Without real-time alerts, users would be more vulnerable to scams, leading to potentially higher financial losses. How does categorising numbers into black, grey, and white lists enhance user safety? Categorisation informs users of risk levels, allowing them to make informed decisions about calls and messages, reducing scam susceptibility. What role could user education play in the effectiveness of the DE-fence platform? Educating users about scam indicators and platform features empowers them to act wisely, enhancing overall scam prevention efforts.