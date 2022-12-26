Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023

BANGKOK, THAILAND Leading Thai digital media outlet The Thaiger is launching a new start-up technology pitch event ‘The Thaiger Cage’ on 16th January 2023 at the Conrad Bangkok. It is a special prequel to the Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2023, now in its twelfth year and widely considered to be the country’s leading annual hospitality event

The special one-hour pre-event Thaiger Cage will feature five Thailand-based start-ups who have specifically developed hospitality or tourism digital products or apps, pitching to a panel of tech entrepreneurs, moderated by Michael Kenner, CEO of Digital Broker Ventures. Each start-up will have just five minutes to pitch their ideas and business model, followed by five minutes of questions from the panel. At the end of the event, one start-up will be selected as the winner and receive an offer for investment, mentorship, and exclusive featured media exposure from The Thaiger.



The Thaiger Cage is a great opportunity for the local start-up community to collaborate, network, and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders. The event will also provide the opportunity to meet potential investors and create new partnerships as part of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023. The theme of the forum is Innovation Leadership and is highly focused on creating change in the Thai tourism and hospitality sectors.

Three expert judges from the start-up and VC community who will judge the entries are Bart Bellers, CEO of Xpdite Capital Partners, Pahrada (Mameaw) Sapprasert, Managing Partner of Orzon Ventures, and Thanachat (Chad) Tangsriwong, Chief Representative for CyberAgent Capital.

“We’re excited to be launching our first Thaiger Cage event,” said Michael Kenner, CEO of Digital Broker Ventures. “We believe this event will be a fantastic opportunity for the local start-up community to showcase their early-stage businesses and network within the community”

The organizer of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023 Bill Barnett, Managing Director of hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks added ‘coming out of the pandemic, Thailand’s hospitality industry must create a culture of innovation in tourism and hotels to remain competitive. Promoting start-ups and entrepreneurism in events such as this is a logical starting point to attract the best talent in an industry that has experienced a mass exodus of people.”



If you operate a hospitality or tourism digital start-up in Thailand and you’re currently looking for investment, or if you know anyone who is – applications can be submitted HERE.