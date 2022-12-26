Business
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
BANGKOK, THAILAND Leading Thai digital media outlet The Thaiger is launching a new start-up technology pitch event ‘The Thaiger Cage’ on 16th January 2023 at the Conrad Bangkok. It is a special prequel to the Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2023, now in its twelfth year and widely considered to be the country’s leading annual hospitality event
The special one-hour pre-event Thaiger Cage will feature five Thailand-based start-ups who have specifically developed hospitality or tourism digital products or apps, pitching to a panel of tech entrepreneurs, moderated by Michael Kenner, CEO of Digital Broker Ventures. Each start-up will have just five minutes to pitch their ideas and business model, followed by five minutes of questions from the panel. At the end of the event, one start-up will be selected as the winner and receive an offer for investment, mentorship, and exclusive featured media exposure from The Thaiger.
The Thaiger Cage is a great opportunity for the local start-up community to collaborate, network, and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders. The event will also provide the opportunity to meet potential investors and create new partnerships as part of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023. The theme of the forum is Innovation Leadership and is highly focused on creating change in the Thai tourism and hospitality sectors.
Three expert judges from the start-up and VC community who will judge the entries are Bart Bellers, CEO of Xpdite Capital Partners, Pahrada (Mameaw) Sapprasert, Managing Partner of Orzon Ventures, and Thanachat (Chad) Tangsriwong, Chief Representative for CyberAgent Capital.
“We’re excited to be launching our first Thaiger Cage event,” said Michael Kenner, CEO of Digital Broker Ventures. “We believe this event will be a fantastic opportunity for the local start-up community to showcase their early-stage businesses and network within the community”
The organizer of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023 Bill Barnett, Managing Director of hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks added ‘coming out of the pandemic, Thailand’s hospitality industry must create a culture of innovation in tourism and hotels to remain competitive. Promoting start-ups and entrepreneurism in events such as this is a logical starting point to attract the best talent in an industry that has experienced a mass exodus of people.”
If you operate a hospitality or tourism digital start-up in Thailand and you’re currently looking for investment, or if you know anyone who is – applications can be submitted HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Scientists discover secret of see-thru frogs
Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags
Pope calls for peace in Ukraine, Russians support Putin
Christmas Eve raid finds 40 underage pub patrons drinking
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Petrol pump blown up in Yala terrorist attack
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
Meteorological Department head, corruption, blamed for navy ship sinking
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Death toll of sunken Thai navy ship rises to 18, 11 sailors missing
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
HRH Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand treated for irregular heartbeat
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
As Thailand’s large waves rage, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Thailand to open all land border crossings next year
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of6 hours ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Crime3 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Destinations8 hours ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
-
Islands Travel3 days ago
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
-
Thailand5 hours ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand