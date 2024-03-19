Thailand enforces ban on maize imports from field burning regions

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 17:51, 19 March 2024| Updated: 17:51, 19 March 2024
66 1 minute read
Picture of Chiang Mai smothered in thick smog courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Government of Thailand has given the green light to a ban on maize imports from regions notorious for field burning, a practice contributing to the annual smog crisis. This legislation is slated to come into force within the year.

This action is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the recurring smog issue, which the government primarily attributes to neighbouring nations.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed that the Cabinet has directed the Commerce Ministry to draft an order outlawing maize imports from regions where field burning is prevalent. This step is seen as a significant measure in fighting the yearly health-threatening smog.

He further explained that the decision was driven by the government’s concern about the air pollution resulting from field burning in adjacent countries. To establish the correlation between field burning and maize cultivation areas, officials will cross-reference hotspot maps, generated from satellite imagery, with these regions.

Related news

Chai assured that any imposed import bans will adhere to the pertinent World Trade Organisation rules. However, the actual enforcement of these bans will have to be postponed until the anticipated Clean Air Act is passed later this year.

The spokesperson also provided some figures, indicating that the annual market demand for maize in Thailand stands at 8.9 million tonnes. Local production, however, only reaches approximately 4.9 million tonnes per annum.

At present, Thailand imports around 1.6 million tonnes of maize from neighbouring countries. This includes between 600,000 and 700,000 tonnes from Myanmar, 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes from Laos, and roughly 100,000 tonnes from Cambodia.

An additional 2 million tonnes of maize is procured from other nations, with Brazil being the primary source.

In related news, the Government of Thailand has chosen not to declare Chiang Mai a disaster zone despite escalating air pollution, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The decision was largely influenced by concerns that such a declaration could negatively impact the province’s tourism industry.

Business NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ChrisS
2024-03-19 18:13
"In related news, the Government of Thailand has chosen not to declare Chiang Mai a disaster zone despite escalating air pollution, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The decision was largely influenced by concerns that such a declaration could negatively impact the province’s tourism industry" Standard procedure…
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai-Belgian singer fights illegal deepfake pornographic content

Published: 17:00, 19 March 2024

Pregnant Thai woman seeks justice after Russian assault in Koh Pha Ngan

Published: 16:46, 19 March 2024

Paramedic sheds light on mid-air suicide attempt from Bangkok

Published: 16:33, 19 March 2024

Bangkok man arrested for running homemade firearms operation

Published: 15:56, 19 March 2024