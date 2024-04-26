Thai commerce minister to boost fruit exports to China via Laos

Image courtesy of Hotels.com

An evaluation of the Boten and Mohan checkpoints’ capacity to facilitate Thai fruit exports to China is on the agenda for Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. This is part of a strategy to ease the exportation process of Thai fruit during the 2024 harvest season, with shipments expected to commence at the end of April.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, reported that the commerce minister will head a trade delegation to the aforementioned checkpoints, located in Laos and China, from April 27 to April 29.

The goal is to expedite the export of various commodities, including durian, mangosteen, and longan sourced from across Thailand.

Additionally, electric transformers and iron ore are set to be shipped via the R3A route, extending from Chiang Khong in Chiang Rai province to Kunming in China.

This route, which passes through Laos’ Boten checkpoint, is the shortest available, covering approximately 1,240 kilometres.

The minister’s itinerary also includes a visit to China’s Yunnan province, where meetings with the governor of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and Jinghong’s mayor, a city within the same prefecture, are planned.

The focus of these meetings is to expedite the importation of specific Thai goods into China, including dates, snake fruit, and live cattle, reported Bangkok Post.

Phumtham Wechayachai is also expected to engage in discussions with Chinese investors, who show an interest in real estate development, hotels, tourism, and technology development in Thailand.

These talks will also cover the importation of Thai agricultural products, beverages, and consumer goods, Wittayakorn Maneenetr said.

“The minister is working to promote Thai exports. This trade mission not only enhances confidence for Thai businesses in terms of shipping their fruit abroad via checkpoints in Laos and China but should also help increase exports of agricultural and livestock products in the future.”

In similar news, Thailand’s durian exports are set for a regulatory overhaul to ensure quality and competitiveness on the global stage, according to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

As the leading global durian exporter, Thailand’s move towards stricter quality control aims to bolster its market position. The export of durians has become a significant revenue source for the country, with earnings reaching 120 billion baht in 2023.