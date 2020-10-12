Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating | The Thaiger

Transport
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul says the government is still mulling the idea of a land bridge between the southern provinces of Ranong and Chumphon. The project’s aim would be to improve the infrastructure in the region by connecting the Gulf of Thailand directly with the Andaman Sea, “thereby making the Kingdom more competitive”. In a report in the Bangkok Post, she says the idea would be to better connect Middle Eastern and European oil producers with importers and manufacturers in Japan, South Korea and China.
Currently shipping from the two parts of the world needs to detour down the Mallacca Straits and swing around Singapore before continuing their journeys northward again. The land bridge would provide a more direct route but needs infrastructure for cargo to pass across the Malay Peninsula, aka. the Isthmus of Kra.
“Prime Minister Prayut gave us the guideline that we must be prudent and look at financial feasibility, cost-effectiveness, environmental impact and public acceptance. This land bridge project is a strategy to link the Middle East and East Asia via Thailand.”
It’s understood a feasibility study being carried out by the Ministry of Transport will take around a year to complete, followed by 2 more years to get all the necessary approvals and processes lined up prior to construction beginning. The land bridge would consist of a 130 kilometre motorway and a 2-track railway between the provinces of Chumphon and Ranong. These would connect deep-sea ports in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, reducing travel time by 2 days.
The government is looking at development that can connect the Southern Economic Corridor region, which includes Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with the Eastern Economic Corridor of Chon Buri and Rayong.
The latest plans replace the much-discussed about Kra Canal project, which would have seen a canal crossing the country just south of Phuket and Krabi, creating a shorter journey time from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean. After being discussed for decades, the project has currently been shelved “on environmental grounds”.
South
Pattani ranger volunteer killed in bomb explosion, 2 others shot in ambush
A ranger volunteer was killed from a bomb explosion after an ambush in Pattani’s Sai Buri district in Southern Thailand. Gunmen in the ambush shot and injured 2 volunteers.
A team of officers protecting teachers were driving on motorcycles through the district when they were ambushed by gunmen, police say. The alleged gunmen opened fire on the group, shooting 33 year old volunteer Watchara Chaikaew in the cheek and 35 year old volunteer Sutthichai Yawa in the right shin.
The wounded volunteers were admitted to the hospital. The Bangkok Post did not report on their condition.
About 2 hours later, while rangers were combing the site, a ranger volunteer accidently stepped on a bomb that was hidden in the bushes, killing him. 3 other volunteers reported chest pain and ringing ears after the explosion.
Thailand
Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade
Zoos across Thailand will be investigated for possible involvement in the black market wildlife trade. The probe follows a case where 2 rare albino barking deer went missing at Songkhla Zoo and a top zoo official investigating the disappearance was shot and killed at the zoo in an apparent murder-suicide.
After suspicion that the deer were stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand board set up a panel to investigate zoos nationwide for possible involvement in the trade. The zoos that fall under the organisation’s responsibility are in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Chon Buri.
The panel will determine whether or not illegal wildlife trading and trafficking is happening at the zoos, according to the board chairperson and former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chavalit Chookajorn.
Chavalit says the board also wants answers to the disappearances of the 2 albino barking deer at Songkhla Zoo. They went missing in February and September. The latest missing deer is believed to be eaten by a python. The board’s acting director Smitti Darakorn Na Ayudthaya says the deer’s carcass was found in a snake’s stomach.
The organisation’s director, Suriya Saengpong, initially went out to Songkhla Zoo to investigate the 2 disappearances. He was allegedly shot and killed by senior veterinarian Phuwadol Suwanna who later allegedly killed himself. After the fatal shooting, some have cited concerns that the deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. The case prompted the prime minister to order the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate.
The Zoological Park Organisation panel plans to look at the current state and numbers of animals at the zoos under their jurisdiction and determine if there are signs of illegal wildlife trading. The system for reporting animal populations at the zoos needs to be updated, Chavalit says, adding that the process is complicated and time consuming. He also says the organisation plans to list zoo’s information on their website with animals’ birth and death dates.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
PM orders probe after top zoo official killed while investigating missing rare deer case at Songkhla Zoo
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the Songkhla Zoo after a top zoo official investigating a missing rare deer case was shot and killed by the zoo’s senior veterinarian in an apparent murder-suicide. After the fatal shooting, some have cited concerns that the 2 rare albino barking deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. The prime minister is ordering the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate the case and “leave no stone unturned.”
While inspecting the Songkhla Zoo as part of an investigation into the missing albino barking deer, the director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Suriya Saengpong, was allegedly shot and killed by senior veterinarian Phuwadol Suwanna. Phuwadol, who is also head of the zoo’s conservation, research and animal health division, then allegedly went back to his room, located at the zoo, and killed himself. The local police are also investigating the suspected murder-suicide.
An ablino barking deer went missing in February and then another went missing in September. Their pedigree traces back to a deer that was donated by HM Queen Sirikit. Board president of the Zoologicial Park Organisation Chawalit Chukajorn, who organised the initial investigation committee, said in prior reports that the missing animals case is a “serious issue.”
The Songkhla Zoo director Charlermwut Kasetsomboon claimed that the deer that went missing in September had been eaten by a python, saying he had photographic evidence and had it confirmed by a vet. Chawalit says he suspects the director’s claims could be a cover up. The Songkhla Zoo director as well as Phuwadol and a few other zoo officials were transferred to other posts for the organisation’s investigation.
Apparently, a horn from a dead white rhino recently went missing. Some suspect it was sold to wildlife traffickers, saying the rare horn is used in traditional medicine and can sell at a high price. The Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division, or NRECD, is now reviewing zoo operations and researching wildlife smuggling to prevent zoos from potential involvement in the black market trade.
While some are concerned that the albino barking deer were stolen and sold to black market traffickers, Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Woravuth Silpa-archa says don’t to jump to conclusions.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Fabian
October 12, 2020 at 12:05 pm
“the idea would be to better connect Middle Eastern and European oil producers with importers and manufacturers in Japan, South Korea and China.”
We are close to a tipping point where supply of oil is structurally getting higher than demand, according to OPEC. This might be in ten years (shortly after the land bridge will be finished). One important reason is that renewable energy is getting more and more cheap and efficient. Big companies like Shell understand this and start to make a transition to a business model based on renewable energy.
Instead of building a land bridge, it would be better if Thailand invested in renewable energy. There is so much sun light here, that solar panels will be earned back in a few years. That allows Thailand to have very cheap (and clean) energy within a few years, making the country economically more competitive. Which is the whole intent of the to be built land bridge.
Luca
October 12, 2020 at 12:17 pm
Agree. And there are modern and cheaper ways of producing solar power by using lakes and lagoons instead of land or by using agrovoltaics whereby crops can be grown under solar panels for better and controlled production of vegetables.
Issan John
October 12, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Unlikely Thailand will be paying …..