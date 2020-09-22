Struggling airlines to get reprieve through small loans, extension to fuel tax cut | The Thaiger

Business
Struggling airlines to get reprieve through small loans, extension to fuel tax cut
Airlines in Thailand are being offered a financial lifeline, as the Government Savings Bank announces soft loans for carriers left struggling as a result of the current Covid-19 ‘disruption’. Nation Thailand reports that the GSB is offering the loans over a 60 month period, with an annual interest rate of 2%. Chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa says the proposal will shortly be put to Cabinet for approval.
Airlines have been left financially devastated by the fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with countries closing their borders, passenger numbers plummeting, and carriers forced to slash the number of flights on offer. The services available, including the food services, were also curtailed early on as a preventative measure but that restriction has since been lifted. The effect is being keenly felt by all the airlines in Thailand, with the Kingdom’s borders closed to nearly all international traffic since March.
In a further effort to ease the financial crisis faced by Thai airlines, the Excise Department says it will extend the fuel tax cut for low-cost carriers by another 6 months from the end of this month. Patchara, who also serves as director-general of the Excise Department, says the tax may end up being abolished completely. In normal times, taxation on aviation fuel generates around 1 billion baht a year.
Air Asia has also cut some of its ground costs by using airport buses to ferry passengers from a cheaper aircraft parking area, back to the terminals, foregoing the costs of the airport airbridges. Flights from Phuket to Don Mueang, for example, are now a full ‘bus’ service, sometimes adding an additional 15 minutes at either end for the loading up of the buses and the trip to the planes or the terminal.
It’s understood the excise tax collected since October 2019 totals 503 billion baht, down more than 6.5% on last year’s figure. Most of the income comes from oil or oil products, cars, alcohol, and cigarettes.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand
Since not much is happening in the air, Thai Airways is running new business schemes on the ground. For their newest venture, the company opened a deep fried dough street food stand. They say the fried dough with taro custard is an “award winning” recipe.
Thai Airways has already opened a pop-up restaurant serving “in flight” food to customers seated in repurposed airplane seats. They also started offering package deals for a lessons on their flight stimulator, touting that it’s the most realistic stimulator in Thailand and is usually used to train pilots.
For their new fried dough stand outside of the company’s Bangkok headquarters, the new business venture has already “taken off.” Nation Thailand says a long line of people waiting for the 50 baht fried dough early Wednesday morning.
The stand is up from 6:30am to 9:30am in front of their headquarters on Silom Road.
Hopefully they’ll make a profit out of the fried dough with taro custard as they currently owe around 245 billion baht (give or take a few billion), according to Reuters. So 245 billion baht, divided by 50 baht, minus the costs of the taro and dough… they will have to sell a LOT.
Business
Foodpanda joins online grocery delivery movement
Get your latest dinner or snack, or now a delivery from your supermarket. Foodpanda is the latest player to join the online grocery delivery movement as it is now operating under Pandamart. The German-based delivery app is the latest establishment to shift its focus on capitalising from “quick commerce” which sees items being delivered faster than traditional grocery stores.
However, the game is on as Pandamart enters at a time when Grabmart and HappyFresh already have penetrated the rapid delivery market by their respective Grab and Line Man apps. Thomas Buchan, the director of new verticals at Foodpanda Thailand, says customers expect deliveries faster in this new era.
“We are entering the era of quick commerce [q-commerce] where digital customers expect faster delivery within minutes or hours, unlike the 4.0 e-commerce era when users wait for same-day or next-day delivery.”
Pandamart delivers products within 20 minutes as orders are mapped to its nearest product storage facility within 10 km for faster delivery times. Such merchants partnering with the company include Gourmet Market, Lawson 108, Tesco, Beauty Buffet and the retail giant CP Freshmart.
To entice users, it also offers free delivery for orders of 50 baht or more with snacks, alcohol and beverages bringing in the most sales. Currently, Pandamart operates in 12 Asia-Pacific countries and Buchan says that number is expected to grow as shopping habits change.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Thailand has a lot of job opportunities. About a million. The Labour Ministry is hosting an expo to connect job seekers, especially recent university graduates, with companies. For recent graduates, a new government initiative co-payment system will take care of half the salary.
Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from September 26 to 28 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, or Bitec. Government agencies are expected to post around 400,000 job positions, according to the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin. About 100,000 jobs are expected to be posed from companies overseas. There will be around 200,000 job positions for university graduates. Another 200,000 jobs are expected to be posted from companies from various sectors.
“The economy is reviving after the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown. Companies have reopened and begun to hire their workforce again… This organised state job expo is expected to boost confidence in the economy and accelerate the hiring process.”
The labour minister says he hopes the mass hiring will help revive the economy after the pandemic.
“It is not practical now to seek a job in a normal way… So we’ve decided to pull in all companies that seek to place job postings in one place.”
The Bangkok Post did not report on how many, if any, companies would be open to hiring foreigners. But there are options for native-English speakers for teaching positions. Thailand’s Education Minister has announced plans to recruit up to 10,000 native English-speaking teachers. Even though the the plan hasn’t been put in place yet, many schools have positions available since a number of foreign English teachers went back to their home countries during the pandemic.
For recent university graduates, the government has started a co-payment system to cover 50% of the salaries for new graduates for 12 months. Sachat says the system is expected to bring in 190 billion baht. The government plans subsidise 15,000 baht per month for 1 million new graduates, estimated to spend 180 billion baht over the next year on the subsidy.
