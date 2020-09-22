Navy divers find captain’s body after boat sank in weekend storm

The body of a fishing boat captain trapped in sunken wreckage was found by Royal Thai Navy divers. The man’s boat sank during a weekend storm at the Surin Islands National Park, an archipelago of 5 islands in the Andaman Sea around 55 kilometres from the Phang Nga province coast.

The “Chan Udome Sombat 8” fishing boat reportedly sank around 9pm Saturday night from the storm’s strong winds and high waves. A Burmese crew member, Ammia Au, was able to swim to their nearby sister fishing boat “Chan Udome Sombat 6” and got help. The Third Area Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center received a report from Khuraburi port officials about the incident.

Ammia told rescuers that strong wind and high waves caused the boat to take on water. He was sleeping and woke up as the boat was tipping over. He says he was able to grab a few things before jumping over.

The Navy searched the marine park the following day and found the body of the boat’s captain, Somchai Soonploy, trapped in the submerged boat. Divers came back yesterday and brought the man’s body back to the surface. The body was taken to a local hospital and the man’s family was contacted.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.