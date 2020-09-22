Thailand
Navy divers find captain’s body after boat sank in weekend storm
The body of a fishing boat captain trapped in sunken wreckage was found by Royal Thai Navy divers. The man’s boat sank during a weekend storm at the Surin Islands National Park, an archipelago of 5 islands in the Andaman Sea around 55 kilometres from the Phang Nga province coast.
The “Chan Udome Sombat 8” fishing boat reportedly sank around 9pm Saturday night from the storm’s strong winds and high waves. A Burmese crew member, Ammia Au, was able to swim to their nearby sister fishing boat “Chan Udome Sombat 6” and got help. The Third Area Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center received a report from Khuraburi port officials about the incident.
Ammia told rescuers that strong wind and high waves caused the boat to take on water. He was sleeping and woke up as the boat was tipping over. He says he was able to grab a few things before jumping over.
The Navy searched the marine park the following day and found the body of the boat’s captain, Somchai Soonploy, trapped in the submerged boat. Divers came back yesterday and brought the man’s body back to the surface. The body was taken to a local hospital and the man’s family was contacted.
SOURCE: Phuket News
ศรชล.ภาค 3 ประสานการปฏิบัติ ช่วยเหลือเรือพลิกคว่ำ ในวันที่ 19 กย. 63 เวลา 21.00 น.ศรชล.ภาค 3…
Posted by ศูนย์อำนวยการรักษาผลประโยชน์ของชาติทางทะเลภาค 3 – ศรชล.ภาค 3 on Sunday, September 20, 2020
Thailand
Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members
In an effort to give the economy an extra boost, the government will discuss adding work permit privileges for top tier Thailand Elite Card members who invest a minimum of $1 million USD in Thailand.
The scheme will draw more investment to Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, governor Yuthasak Supasorn. While the types of investments are up to the members, the government recommends property investment. The property sector was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Thailand Elite members are on Elite Visas for 5 to 20 year stays. The website says the goal of the program is to “encourage more tourists to come over and stimulate the Kingdom’s bustling tourism industry, as well as to attract more foreign capital to boost the economy.”
There are 9 membership categories for the Thailand Elite Card. Members get privileges like expedited immigration lines at the airport and limousine pickup at the airport. Only those in the top tier categories costing 1 to 2 million baht, plus a minimum investment of $1 million USD within 1 year, will be eligible for the work permit.
Member applications have been at a record high over the past 2 months with a monthly average of 300 to 500 applications, according to Somchai Soongswang, the president of Thailand Privilege Card which operates the Thailand Elite Card scheme.
In August and September, 200 applicants were approved each month. Before the pandemic, only 100 memberships were approved per month. It takes 15 to 45 days to have the membership approved. Members must be screened through the Immigration Bureau, and some also need to pass additional screening through national intelligence agencies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Win driver allegedly ran red light, hits teenage motorbiker
A Thai motorbike taxi driver, known as a ‘win’ driver, allegedly ran a red light and ran into a teenage student driving on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. The 58 year old win driver and the 18 year old student were both taken to the hospital. Emergency responders did not report on the extent of their injuries.
The student, Chatwilai Laopanna, told police that she was driving through the green light when the motorbike taxi driver collided into her. The win driver, Tawin Samila, admitted to police that he drove through the red traffic light.
Na Jomtien Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage to determine what potential charges will be pressed on the win driver.
‘Win’ drivers are an indispensable form of public transport for people to travel short distances, or cut through the heavy traffic, especially around Bangkok. But they are notorious for protecting their ‘turf’, erratic driving and flouting the traffic rules.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Business
Struggling airlines to get reprieve through small loans, extension to fuel tax cut
Airlines in Thailand are being offered a financial lifeline, as the Government Savings Bank announces soft loans for carriers left struggling as a result of the current Covid-19 ‘disruption’. Nation Thailand reports that the GSB is offering the loans over a 60 month period, with an annual interest rate of 2%. Chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa says the proposal will shortly be put to Cabinet for approval.
Airlines have been left financially devastated by the fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with countries closing their borders, passenger numbers plummeting, and carriers forced to slash the number of flights on offer. The services available, including the food services, were also curtailed early on as a preventative measure but that restriction has since been lifted. The effect is being keenly felt by all the airlines in Thailand, with the Kingdom’s borders closed to nearly all international traffic since March.
In a further effort to ease the financial crisis faced by Thai airlines, the Excise Department says it will extend the fuel tax cut for low-cost carriers by another 6 months from the end of this month. Patchara, who also serves as director-general of the Excise Department, says the tax may end up being abolished completely. In normal times, taxation on aviation fuel generates around 1 billion baht a year.
Air Asia has also cut some of its ground costs by using airport buses to ferry passengers from a cheaper aircraft parking area, back to the terminals, foregoing the costs of the airport airbridges. Flights from Phuket to Don Mueang, for example, are now a full ‘bus’ service, sometimes adding an additional 15 minutes at either end for the loading up of the buses and the trip to the planes or the terminal.
It’s understood the excise tax collected since October 2019 totals 503 billion baht, down more than 6.5% on last year’s figure. Most of the income comes from oil or oil products, cars, alcohol, and cigarettes.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
