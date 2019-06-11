SCB report says political instability will dampen economic confidence | The Thaiger

Business
SCB report says political instability will dampen economic confidence
The question over stability of the new government continues to dampen economic outlook, despite the recent sittings of Parliament and the formal election of a new prime minister – this according to a new economic outlook report.
The report by the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre says that the new government will face difficulty in balancing the interest of each coalition party who campaigned on a range of policies during the election.
The report also notes the the numbers of the MPs of the Palang Pracharat party ‘coalition’ and the opposition camps are very close, raising the question over the longevity of the new government – just a few disgruntled MPs could ‘walk the floor’ and cause any legislation to fail in the lower house.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) index rose 33.2 points between June 4-6, after it became clearer about the way swing parties like Democrat or Bhumjaithai would vote.
But the report says investors expect ongoing mega projects including rail, port and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will continue because the coalition government will likely consist of legacy members of the past Prayut administration.
The SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre report recommends the government should “select economic-stimulus measures with multiplier effect on the overall economic growth. They should not leave fiscal burden in the future and should not distort the market”.
According to a World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey 2017-2018, the most problematic factors for doing business in Thailand is the government’s instability and coups.
Fishermen say they will protest fishing bans off Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Fishermen in Nakhon Si Thammarat are warning of mass protests against the provincial governor if he doesn’t act and allow them to fish legally in the seas off the provincial coast. The south Thailand fishermen say they’re being harassed by fishery officials.
500 local fishermen gathered yesterday to air their grievances to the newly elected Palang Pracharat MP for the province, Dr. Rong Boonsuaykwan and Preecha Kaewkrachang, the provincial director of the pro-junta party.
They claim they are being harassed on daily basis by fishery officials who accuse them of using illegal fishing gear. They deny the claims.
Instead, they allege that fishery officials are colluding with a local businessman who was granted a concession to farm cockles in the sea, which they say is in their fishing grounds.
The fishermen laid out their three key demands to Dr. Rong and demanded that they are raised with the Nakhon Si Thammarat governor for consideration. They demand that local fishermen allowed to resume fishing as normal, revocation of the cockle farming concession to the businessman and amendment of the fishery law to clearly separate the fishing industry into commercial and small-scale fishing.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Private sector waits for new economic ministers to raise investor confidence
The private sector says they’re waiting to see the new ministers emerge from the current negotiations that will be in charge of economic portfolios, who may raise the confidence of investors. Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index was at 77.7 in for the month of May, the lowest in 19 months.
Thanawat Pholvichai, director of University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Economics and Business Forecasting, said a new cabinet is expected before the end of this month following the recent election of a prime minister last Wednesday. In particular, private investors are hoping the economic ministers will adjust policy to raise investors’ confidence.
“The coalition government would continue to steer policy matters.”
Mr. Thanawat disclosed that the Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 77.7 in May, the lowest in 19 months, due to people’s concerns over political uncertainties and fears of the trade war between the US and China which is affecting Thailand’s export industry. The prices of farm goods remain low, thus restraining the purchasing powers of the farmers.
SOURCE: National News Bureau & Public Relations
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
