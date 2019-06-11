Spurned, sacked employee goes on 15 month spending spree with stolen credit card | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Spurned, sacked employee goes on 15 month spending spree with stolen credit card
What do you do if you’re fired from your job? Use the bosses company credit card and go on a spending spree. This woman acted criminally, but the company she stole from should be arrested for stupidity!
A 32 year old woman, Thamolwan Konthong, took revenge by stealing her former boss’s credit card and racking up a 6 million baht bill. She was able to live her life of luxury, using the card, for more than a year before it was detected and acted on.
Thamolwan was arrested at a house in Dok Mai sub-district in Bangkok’s Prawet district yesterday. Apart from the arrest, police seized ill-gotten booty they found piled up around the house – gold bars weighing 1.2 kilos, a 30 gram gold necklace, a car, four smartphones, a GoPro camera, 55-inch TV, notebook computer, an amplifier, luxury purses and handbags.
She was belatedly arrested after the owner of the company, where she used to work, filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division that a company credit card had been stolen and used without authorisation.
The company owner only realised last month that the credit card had been missing since late 2017! During that time, company accountants thought the boss was using the card to pay the bills to the card issuer, Kasikorn Bank. Thamolwan had been using up the monthly limit of 500,000 baht since late 2017, spending a total of 6 million baht.
According to the bill, she’d visited a gold shop in Samut Prakan more than 50 times, spending 100-200,000 baht at a time on gold ornaments and bars. She also stayed at luxury hotels spending up to 80,000 per night, air travel and smartphones.
Bangkok
Preparing for the floods and Thailand’s wet season
The current deputy PM and Defense Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, has instructed administrative, military and police officers to better prepare for flooding in all regions of the country this wet season. The call went out following severe flooding around the capital last Friday afternoon.
Authorities have been instructed to prepare for the prevention and containment of torrential waters, landslides and flooding in major provinces and to help victims promptly and reduce risks of damage to property and danger to lives. Local public health units are to prevent flood-related epidemics, dengue fever and .
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is coordinating with all communities to conduct surveys on risk areas and set preventive measures for short circuits and road traffic management around construction sites.
Last Friday night Bangkok’s afternoon peak was interrupted by torrential rains causing severe flooding and property damage, including inundated cars. Read the full report HERE.
“The authorities are ensuring that drainage systems, water pumps, water tunnels and canals will be operable to cope with floodwater. The police and military will alleviate traffic congestion caused by flooding, road accidents or vehicles with engine trouble,” according to the BMA.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
ASEAN
PM Prayut receives Royal endorsement at Government House, Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The newly elected ThaiPM, until now the Prime Minister-elect, has now received royal endorsement from His Majesty the King. The ceremony was held at Government House early this afternoon.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm says that PM Prayut and existing cabinet ministers from the previous government will attend the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for June 20-23 in Bangkok, because the new cabinet is unlikely to be endorsed before the Summit.
The PM has also been speaking in conciliatory tones earlier today saying that the positions offered to coalition partners will be honoured.
Thai PBS reports that the Prime Minister was in a good mood this morning, smiling as he greeted reporters at Government House in Bangkok. Asked whether he felt excited to receive the Royal Command, he said that “it felt normal, like any other day”.
The ceremony was held in the See Nga Chang room at the Thai Khu Fah building. Representatives of the 18 coalition parties were invited to attend the event, which was broadcast live from 1.20 pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
