Saha Group unit invests 6 billion baht in KingBridge Tower project

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

KingBridge Tower Co, a subsidiary of Saha Group, has invested six billion baht in the construction of KingBridge Tower, with a focus on offering office space rentals.

Situated alongside Bhumibol Bridge and Rama III Road, the tower has been chosen as a demonstration project for energy and environmental conservation by the Circular Economy in Construction Industry group. The project utilises circular economy models throughout its development process.

KingBridge Tower is being built by KingBridge Tower Co in collaboration with its Thai and global construction partners: Architects 49, the chief architecture firm responsible for the building’s design; renowned engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald, which also designed Bhumibol Bridge’s engineering structure; Thai Obayashi Corp, the primary contractor for the construction; project supervisor Stonehenge Inter; and YSH group for façade work.

Thaninthorn Chokwatana, 42 years old, and director of the KingBridge Tower project, stated that the structure aims to aid the development of the Rama III community and encourage employment.

The Rama III district also serves as a strategic economic area linking crucial Bangkok roads, such as Sathon and Silom, catering to the growing demand for business and residential spaces.

“We chose to develop KingBridge Tower as a symbolic piece of architecture next to Bhumibol Bridge and as a source of pride for our community,” said Thaninthorn.

KingBridge Tower represents Saha Group’s first skyscraper in its 80-year history.

“Our goal is to promote KingBridge Tower as a central point where businesses and organisations collaborate to support the community and society,” added Thaninthorn.

Maythin Chantra-ou-rai, the executive director of Architects 49, explained that the tower has been designed to harmonise with the surrounding area and the aesthetic of Bhumibol Bridge.

The shared space known as “Re-Tell” (retail) has been created with the concept of synergy in mind and will serve as an open space for learning and other activities.

Another area designed for synergy is the “Water Scape” located atop the building. This space features an elevated bridge which can be used as an event platform, boasting one of the best views in Bangkok.

Additionally, the design takes the well-being of the people using the building into consideration. KingBridge Tower will be equipped with a MERV 14 air quality system capable of filtering out more than 90% of PM2.5 particles and other fine particles.

Follow us on :













The building plans to seek LEED Gold standard certification and the highest level of Fitwel 3-star multi-tenant base building design-certified project standard, which would make it the first in Asia to achieve these distinctions.

The variety of approaches and design strategies applied to KingBridge Tower highlights the commitment of Saha Group in driving organisational growth, noted Thaninthorn, reports Bangkok Post.