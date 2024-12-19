Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection

Published: 17:02, 19 December 2024
Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection
Collection by the Revenue Department has shown a notable increase in the first two months of fiscal 2025, with a 2.1% year-on-year growth. The surge is largely credited to initiatives aimed at integrating individuals outside the tax system into compliance, along with intensified measures against tax evasion.

Director General Pinsai Suraswadi reported that in October, the department successfully collected 146 billion baht (US$4.2 billion), reflecting a rise of 4.93 billion baht (US$142 million), or 3.5%, compared to the previous year. This figure exceeded the target by 2.33 billion baht (US$67 million), equating to a 1.6% surplus.

November’s revenue collection also demonstrated an upward trend, reaching 147 billion baht (US$4.27 billion), which marks a 1.17 billion baht (US$33.7 million), or 0.8%, increase year-on-year. This amount surpassed the target by 239 million baht (US$7 million), or 0.2%.

Cumulatively, for the first two months of fiscal 2025, the total revenue collection surpassed the previous year’s figures by 6.10 billion baht (US$176 million), achieving a 2.1% increase and exceeding the target of 2.57 billion baht (US$74 million), or 0.9%, said Pinsai.

“The increase in revenue collection can be attributed to our strategic focus on bringing individuals outside the tax system into compliance and ensuring those within the system are accurately paying their taxes.”

Pinsai emphasised the department’s use of data analysis to assess risks in various sectors, including manufacturing, trade, restaurants, and accommodations, to ensure fairness for compliant taxpayers.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the department intends to enhance taxpayer services with a particular focus on e-commerce operators. This aligns with government policy and involves integrating non-compliant individuals into the tax framework.

“We will leverage advanced technologies to foster cooperative compliance.”

In terms of personal income tax filings for the tax year 2024, the department is urging taxpayers to submit their returns (Forms P.N.D. 90 or P.N.D. 91) online from January 1 to April 8, 2025. The department highlights the convenience and speed of online filing, which can expedite the tax refund process.

To further streamline the filing process, the department has upgraded its online system to include pre-fill services for additional deduction information and the My Tax Account system, which now incorporates income details like dividends from mutual funds or unlisted stocks, reported Bangkok Post.

For fiscal 2025, the department aims to reach a revenue collection target of 2.37 trillion baht (US$68 billion), marking a 4.2% increase compared to the previous year.

