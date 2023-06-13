TCEB seeks global support for Phuket to host Specialised Expo 2028

PHOTO: TCEB

As the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) prepares for its final presentation to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) next week, it continues to seek support for Phuket’s bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028. Over the past three years, TCEB has been working with Thai stakeholders and BIE member states to garner votes for Phuket as the host city.

The final presentation will take place on June 21 during the BIE’s 172nd general assembly. More than 120 member countries are eligible to vote, and the final decision will be made on the day of the assembly, Bangkok Post reported.

To secure additional votes, Thailand is reaching out to countries without official representatives in the nation, such as Small Island Developing States in the Pacific and the Caribbean, as well as some African nations. Pattanachai Singhavara, director of TCEB’s southern region office, highlighted the similarities between Phuket and these island nations, suggesting that Thailand could share knowledge on waste, water, and disaster management, along with potential business opportunities, in exchange for their support in the vote.

Pattanachai also noted that TCEB has been visiting influential cities in countries like Malaysia and Australia to persuade more member states to vote for Phuket. He expressed confidence that most Asia-Pacific countries would vote for Phuket, as it would be the first Southeast Asian country to host such a large-scale expo.

Phuket’s proposed theme for the Specialised Expo 2028 is ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,’ which is expected to attract 7 million visitors and generate over 50 billion baht of economic value.

Other destinations competing for the event include Minnesota in the US, Málaga in Spain, Belgrade in Serbia, and San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina. The voting results are set to be announced on the day of the vote.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya stated that the organisation aims to strengthen the Mice industry this year, targeting a 5% year-on-year revenue increase by promoting various types of events across Thailand. He added that the delay in forming a new government would not impact TCEB’s operational plans, as a budget for the next fiscal year has already been reserved.