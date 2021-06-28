Open Pattaya’s bars! Business owners protest bans on city bars and clubs | VIDEO

The situation for many of Pattaya’s clubs and bars, the cornerstone of the city’s economy, is dire. One of the most prolific bar owners is Bryan Flowers from Nightwish Group. He wants his staff to remain employed as he sees the city’s economy and workers suffer. He is also asking the media to stop publishing raw stats and numbers each day about Covid without more context.

