Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed

Amid an ongoing shortage of hospital beds, the Medical Services Department has agreed that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in the Bangkok area can self-isolate at home until a bed becomes available. According to a Thai PBS World report, department chief Somsak Akkasilp says each patient will be provided with a thermometer and oximeter, allowing them to monitor their symptoms.

Patients considered high-risk will also be given a supply of the anti-viral medication, Favipiravir, while low to medium-risk patients will be given the Thai traditional herbal medicine, Fah Talai Jone. Patients will also have follow-up consultations with doctors via video calls, as well as occasional home visits.

According to Somsak, officials will trial the home-isolation policy in Bangkok and the surroundings areas, due to the shortage of hospital beds. It’s understood there are around 500 Covid-19 patients currently waiting for a hospital bed.

Thai PBS World reports that on June 29, 90% of ICU beds in the capital were occupied, with only 27 available. Meanwhile, isolation rooms currently have 38 beds available, while there are over 3,000 beds available in “hospitels” and 5,000 unoccupied beds in field hospitals. According to Somsak, officials are continuously adjusting the management of hospital beds as the Covid-19 situation evolves.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

