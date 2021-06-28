Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed
Amid an ongoing shortage of hospital beds, the Medical Services Department has agreed that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in the Bangkok area can self-isolate at home until a bed becomes available. According to a Thai PBS World report, department chief Somsak Akkasilp says each patient will be provided with a thermometer and oximeter, allowing them to monitor their symptoms.
Patients considered high-risk will also be given a supply of the anti-viral medication, Favipiravir, while low to medium-risk patients will be given the Thai traditional herbal medicine, Fah Talai Jone. Patients will also have follow-up consultations with doctors via video calls, as well as occasional home visits.
According to Somsak, officials will trial the home-isolation policy in Bangkok and the surroundings areas, due to the shortage of hospital beds. It’s understood there are around 500 Covid-19 patients currently waiting for a hospital bed.
Thai PBS World reports that on June 29, 90% of ICU beds in the capital were occupied, with only 27 available. Meanwhile, isolation rooms currently have 38 beds available, while there are over 3,000 beds available in “hospitels” and 5,000 unoccupied beds in field hospitals. According to Somsak, officials are continuously adjusting the management of hospital beds as the Covid-19 situation evolves.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed
Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths
Good Morning Thailand Live | BKK back to restrictions, should media publish covid numbers?
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Gunshots on Jomtien Beach road, no injuries.
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Central Thailand18 hours ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Bangkok2 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Phuket2 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28