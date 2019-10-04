“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President | The Thaiger

Business
“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President
PHOTO: Sumeth Damrongchaitham, Thai Airways’ President
“Deputy PM says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing.”
The President of national flagship carrier Thai Airways International is denying reports that it is experiencing a liquidity crunch.
Sumeth Damrongchaitham claims that Thai Airways has sufficient cash flow “for present and future operations”. He is denying reports that the airline is in trouble or experiencing a liquidity shortage. Sumeth added that the management has given top priority to maintaining liquidity and has drawn up a loans plan on the “most prudential basis”.
The Nation reports that, as of the end of June this year, the national airlines’ revolving credit line accounted for 13.4% of the total projected revenue for the year.
“This indicates that the carrier still has adequate cash reserve in hand.”
This week Deputy PM Thaworn Senniam said he will hold a meeting with the airlines’ management on October 10 to seek ways to clear the national carrier’s accumulated losses. The minister said the meeting will discuss Thai Airways’ existing rehabilitation plan which he does not believe will help the carrier succeed in a turnaround. Thaworn says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing. He believes Thai Airways will first have to revise the plan within three months.
Thai Airways directors asked executives of the national carrier to review plans to procure 38 more aircraft worth a combined 156 billion baht, two weeks ago. The governing board instead cited a “fast-changing situation” in asking for a fresh plan within the next six months.
Recently Sumeth said that Thai Airways operations will not be affected by its board’s demand for the review of plans to procure the new aircraft.
According to the Thai Airways second-quarter 2019 filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the airline and its subsidiaries had total revenue of 42.509 billion baht, a 10% decrease year on year.
For the second quarter Thai Airways and its subsidiaries had one-time expenses that included impairment loss of assets and aircraft in the amount of 172 million baht. The gain on foreign currency exchange was 522 million baht, mainly from balance sheet revaluation. Consequently, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries reported the net loss of 6.878 billion baht, compared to the loss of 3.086 billion baht over the same period last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A
FazWaz, a PropTech company focused on making real estate transactions cheaper, simpler and more efficient announced today that is has secured an undisclosed 7 figure USD amount in a pre-series A round led by a Singaporean group.
The funding will enable the FazWaz Group to expand its market share in Thailand, and continue its overseas expansion into the UAE. The company which launched in 2015 has seen unprecedented growth due to its core values based around simplicity and transparency.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “The real estate ecosystem in emerging markets is rapidly changing. The majority of PropTech companies do very little to add value to the end consumers of real estate and are too focused on squeezing advertising revenue from agents and developers alike”.
FazWaz is taking a consumer first focused strategy and this has proven to be vital in reshaping the way people transact in real estate.
FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network and the network is opening up to all agencies by the first quarter of 2020.
Paul Trayman the Chief Operating Officer of the group states “the expansion into the UAE is natural movement for FazWaz. The development of consumer focused PropTech in such a transactional market has been limited, and hugh potential exists for companies with our unique proposition”
FazWaz is already planning its Series A, looking to raise $5 million USD, towards the start of 2020. Unlike the majority of PropTech companies, FazWaz has maintained profitability since inception and this model will allow FazWaz to penetrate into other Southeast Asia markets, replicating its model.
Business
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
The Deputy Government Spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek says the Cabinet has now approved a draft bill proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to inspect electronic transactions exceeding 50,000 baht, in a move to combat money laundering and financing of terrorists.
According to international standards, Thailand has been found lacking on 17 issues in relation to preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Financial institutions and businesses that come under the Anti-Money Laundering Act’s Section 16, such as gem dealers, car dealers or real-estate brokers, must undergo assessment.
“All transactions will be stopped and reported to AMLO if any signs of risky behaviour are detected.”
“Individuals who send more than 50,000 baht overseas and the recipient will have to provide their identification and information to banks before the transfer is completed.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September
“Since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand.”
The Thai Department of Business Development has granted licences, during September, to 18 foreign companies to conduct business in Thailand.
The director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan says most of these companies are from Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, employing 428 Thais and have an investment capital of more than 470 million baht, as well as technological know-how from their countries.
“Thailand is in need of technology transfer in the fields of off-shore rig engineering and decommissioning, petroleum drilling and safety, electrical and electronic systems for platform screen doors, agile software development, aerospace engineering, and more.”
“Among the 18 foreign companies which were granted licences, six are in business services – IT, accounting, financial, organisation development, while five are in consumer services: e-payment, e-recruitment software, equipment renting.”
“As for the rest, five are in private construction contracting and two in the retail business.”
The Nation reports, according to statistics from the department, since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand, generating more than 21 billion baht worth of investment.
Thailand has yet to liberalise its services sector to foreign companies, causing these investors to apply for licences to conduct businesses in specific fields first.
The sectors that a majority of foreign companies are interested in include engineering and construction of power plants and elevated train routes, petrol vehicles and equipment management and decommissioning, and resource survey satellite testing and technical support.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan of the Department of Business Development
