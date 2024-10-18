NBTC partners with Facebook for digital marketing training

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has partnered with Facebook and Kenan Foundation Asia to offer digital marketing training through 1,836 USO Net public Internet centres across the country.

The Meta’s SME Academy and Seller Education course is designed to help individuals in remote areas increase their income through digital marketing skills.

NBTC board chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck explained that this free course is co-organised by Facebook (Thailand) and Kenan Foundation Asia, targeting individuals and students in remote regions.

The course primarily focuses on small business owners or those aspiring to start a business. Sarana noted that this initiative aims to transform USO Net centres into community e-commerce hubs.

Sarana emphasised that the course will educate participants on conducting business in the digital age, enhancing their potential for business growth.

This initiative aligns with the NBTC’s nine urgent policies for the year, one of which is to promote USO Net centres as e-commerce communities to help generate income for people in marginal and remote areas, said Sarana.

“Technology can promote knowledge to be developed into a career. Many people who use the internet and social media know Facebook, which is now a platform to generate income for many people as well.”

“However, the opportunity to access knowledge for each person is not the same. This project is a good starting point for us to pass on knowledge and use it as a career to generate income from online platforms for people in communities or those who are far away.”

Yingyos Leechaianan, head of public policy at Facebook Thailand, remarked that this collaboration marks another milestone for Meta in supporting Thailand’s digital economy and boosting the skills of Thai businesses to improve their capabilities and competitiveness.

The course is available in Thai, and participants will receive certificates upon completion of their training, reported Bangkok Post.

Yingyos expressed hope that the company will serve as a platform supporting Thai businesses, enabling them not only to grow domestically but also to export their products, innovation, and soft power through Meta’s platform.