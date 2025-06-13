Major disruptions as Krungthai, GSB, SCB announce maintenance

Millions of customers across Thailand are bracing for significant service interruptions as three of the country’s biggest banks – Krungthai, Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) – prepare for extensive system maintenance.

The planned outages will affect online banking, ATMs, mobile applications, and payment services, leaving many customers scrambling to complete transactions ahead of the disruptions.

Krungthai Bank has outlined two maintenance windows. The first will affect its business platform, Krungthai BUSINESS, starting at 10pm today, June 13, and running until 6pm tomorrow, June 14.

This 20-hour window is expected to render services such as international transfers, bill payments, and cash withdrawals unavailable. Businesses are advised to complete transactions in advance. The second, shorter maintenance period will affect the Krungthai NEXT app, scheduled for Friday, June 20, from 1am to 6am.

Meanwhile, GSB’s credit card services will undergo maintenance tomorrow, with an initial period starting at 4.30am, followed by a second window from 9.30am to 11am. During this time, services including online shopping, cash withdrawals, and transactions at ATMs and ADMs, both domestic and international, will be temporarily unavailable.

SCB is also preparing for outages. Its Easy Store financial service hub went offline from 7pm on Wednesday, June 11 to 6am yesterday, June 12. The Mae Manee app, a popular merchant application, will experience intermittent outages on several dates, including today from 11pm to 12am tomorrow, and from 12am to 5am. SCB’s SCB Connect notification service via LINE will also be undergoing maintenance from 7pm on June 20 until 2am the next day, June 21.

All three banks have apologised for the inconvenience, stressing that the maintenance is necessary for system upgrades to improve their service capabilities, reported The Nation.

Customers are urged to plan and complete any urgent transactions before the scheduled maintenance times to avoid disruptions.

In similar news, tourists and short-term visitors to Thailand are facing challenges as Bangkok Bank has quietly introduced strict new rules that prevent foreigners without long-term visas from opening accounts.

Since January, the country’s largest lender has barred tourists from opening deposit accounts, applying for credit cards, or using mobile banking services.

