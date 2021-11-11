Connect with us

Business

Internet economy of SEA expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Unsplash
image
image

The internet economy of Southeast Asia is growing… fast. Industries like online shopping and food delivery have grown exponentially since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reports, citing an industry report released yesterday. The region’s internet economy is expected to continue growing, and eventually reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

This joint report was released by Google, business consultancy group Bain & Company and Temasek Holdings, which handles Singapore’s state investing. It describes the massive growth of the internet market of the region, saying that internet users have increased by 60 million during the pandemic. Users now total around 440 million. The report credits this growth to the region’s young population, growing middle class, urbanisation and prolific smartphone usage.

An estimated timeline of the growth has the Southeast Asian gross merchandise volume (GMV) at $174 billion USD by the end of 2021. It is expected to increase rapidly to $360 billion by 2025, and then to as much as $1 trillion by 2030. This report covered Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Each of these countries experienced double digit growth in 2021, according to the report. Southeast Asia’s most populous nation of Indonesia accounted for $70 billion in gross merchandise value, or 40% of the region’s total.

Florian Hoppe, the head of digital practice for Bain Asia-Pacific, explained that this massive growth is expected to continue.

“GMV (for Southeast Asia) has increased 49% year-on-year, as seismic consumer and ecosystem shifts accelerated by Covid continue to drive a massive digital adoption spurt.”

SOURCE: Reuters

Internet economy of SEA expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030 | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)44 mins ago

Covid-19 medications are a boon, but don’t replace vaccines
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | UN member states criticize Lese Majeste, Thai Road safety crack down | Nov. 11
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
Sponsored3 hours ago

Loy Krathong celebration by ICONSIAM to be “magical” and under SHA standards

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Government panel created to defend consumers online from fraud
Business3 hours ago

Internet economy of SEA expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030
World3 hours ago

Lawsuit filed against Baldwin, set gun handler claims conspiracy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Teenager stabbed to death at Phuket home
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,496 new cases; provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

50 year old man arrested accused of sexual abuse of 9 year old girl
Protests4 hours ago

Hackers seized Constitutional Court website after protester ruling
Economy4 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s internet economy boosted by record investments
Tourism5 hours ago

Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane to open November 29
Transport5 hours ago

Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Thailand6 hours ago

Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Thaiger Bites6 hours ago

Segway, Industrialised Thailand, Challenging Natty | Thaiger bites | Ep58
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending