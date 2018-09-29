Connect with us

India has highest number of Facebook users but Singapore is Asia’s FB star

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

By DataLEADS – Asia News Network

Facebook is the most popular social network worldwide and Asia is Facebook’s most active region in terms of active users.

India has the most number of Facebook registered users not only in Asia but in the world. Facebook users in India now number 251 million, becoming the largest audience country for the social media giant. But social media penetration remains relatively low in India as compared to other high Facebook user regions.

But Singapore has an astonishing 4.3 million users, not many you think. But when the total population is only 5.6 million users, that’s a really high percentage.

At 131 million users, Indonesia has the second highest number of Facebook users in Asia. The number of users has increased by six percent in the last year. It is followed by Japan with 71 million users, not bad for a country of 127 million. But most Facebook users in Japan are adults while younger ones prefer Instagram and Twitter.

The Philippines has the fourth highest number of Facebook users in Asia with 62 million people registered out of a population of 106 million. It is the most popular networking site in the country and the number of Facebook users almost matches the number of internet users in the country.

Vietnam has fifth highest Facebook users followed by Thailand. Thailand has 46 million users out of a population of 68 million.

South Korea has seventh highest number of Facebook users and almost half of the internet users are registered on Facebook. Pakistan and Bangladesh have 32 million and 28 million users respectively. Bangladesh is followed by Malaysia and Myanmar.

One of the lesser developed South Asian countries, Nepal has 8.7 million Facebook users followed by Cambodia with 6.3 million users.  Sri Lanka has 5.5 million Facebook users. Laos and Mongolia have 2.2 million and 1.9 million  Facebook users respectively.

China, despite its huge population, has only 1.8 million Facebook users. However these figures do not include Facebook users in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Bhutan and Brunei Darusalam have the least number of Facebook users.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

