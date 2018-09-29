India has highest number of Facebook users but Singapore is Asia’s FB star | The Thaiger

Business
India has highest number of Facebook users but Singapore is Asia’s FB star
Facebook is the most popular social network worldwide and Asia is Facebook’s most active region in terms of active users.
India has the most number of Facebook registered users not only in Asia but in the world. Facebook users in India now number 251 million, becoming the largest audience country for the social media giant. But social media penetration remains relatively low in India as compared to other high Facebook user regions.
But Singapore has an astonishing 4.3 million users, not many you think. But when the total population is only 5.6 million users, that’s a really high percentage.
At 131 million users, Indonesia has the second highest number of Facebook users in Asia. The number of users has increased by six percent in the last year. It is followed by Japan with 71 million users, not bad for a country of 127 million. But most Facebook users in Japan are adults while younger ones prefer Instagram and Twitter.
The Philippines has the fourth highest number of Facebook users in Asia with 62 million people registered out of a population of 106 million. It is the most popular networking site in the country and the number of Facebook users almost matches the number of internet users in the country.
Vietnam has fifth highest Facebook users followed by Thailand. Thailand has 46 million users out of a population of 68 million.
South Korea has seventh highest number of Facebook users and almost half of the internet users are registered on Facebook. Pakistan and Bangladesh have 32 million and 28 million users respectively. Bangladesh is followed by Malaysia and Myanmar.
One of the lesser developed South Asian countries, Nepal has 8.7 million Facebook users followed by Cambodia with 6.3 million users. Sri Lanka has 5.5 million Facebook users. Laos and Mongolia have 2.2 million and 1.9 million Facebook users respectively.
China, despite its huge population, has only 1.8 million Facebook users. However these figures do not include Facebook users in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Bhutan and Brunei Darusalam have the least number of Facebook users.
Bangkok
Bangkok and Phuket on the list of the World’s ‘Top City For Visitor Spending’
According to Mastercard’s annual Destination Cities Index, Bangkok has earned the position as the world’s most visited tourist destination once again in 2017. Phuket also got into the Top 10 list of tourist money magnets.
The Thai capital attracted over 20 million visitors over the past year, more than both London (19.83 million) and Paris (17.44 million).
But despite scoring fourth for numbers of visitors, Dubai is the Number One for tourist spending. Tourists love visiting Dubai for it attractions, weather and infrastructure, including the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest man made structure. But its biggest draw, according to the statistics, is as the Middle East’s shopping capital.
Even though New York and London are massive for retail, both cities lag far behind Dubai in visitor spend, a trend away from the traditional western city stars and leaning towards the rising Asian tigers.
The Central Pattana Groups’ investment in the New Central Floresta seems to be a good gamble with Phuket, more of an urban island than a city, scoring number 10 in the world list of ‘Top Cities For Visitor Spending’ with Chinese tourists leading the way.
Singapore and Tokyo were other popular Asian destinations for tourist dollars, coming in position’s #4 an #9, respectively.
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach appoints Harold Rainfroy as GM
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket has announced the appointment of Harold Rainfroy as General Manager who starts in his new role on September 14.
Harold, previously the General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island, Cebu in the Philippines, brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, mainly being based the United Arab Emirates and Southeast Asia, where he has spent the last nine years.
“I am delighted to join such an incredible team, who I will be working hand in hand to ensure the resort strives in delivering outstanding guest satisfaction and reinforces its position as one of the finest resorts in Karon Beach” said Mr. Rainfroy.
Originally from a food & beverage background, Harold studied at Tecomah France where he graduated in 1988. During his studies, he had the opportunity to work for his first restaurant in Versailles, before moving to Paris where he worked for 2 and 3 star Michelin restaurants for over five years.
His pursuit of learning had him moved to Kuwait, Oman, Dubai and Taiwan, before coming back to the UAE after a devastating storm hit Taiwan. But South-East Asia kept summoning him, and he ended up at the 125 years old Eastern & Oriental Hotel in Penang, Malaysia, where he stayed for three years before accepting his position of General Manager at the Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island, Cebu.
Airbnb partners with Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association
PHOTO: Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia (left) and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association (right) signing the MoU.
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company has announced its industry-first partnership with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) to promote creative, people-powered Thai hospitality.
Through the partnership, Airbnb and the TBAA will bring boutique hotels onto Airbnb’s global people-to-people platform and connect them to its international network of travellers, which has seen more than 300 million guest arrivals since it was founded 10 years ago.
Airbnb is the first travel platform in Thailand to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TBAA. This closely follows the company’s recent partnership with the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration to upskill and onboard local homestays across all 76 provinces.
Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia, and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association, jointly launched the partnership.
With Thailand as one of the world’s top global destinations, this partnership will provide travellers with easy access to more than 50 boutique hotels across 15 provinces such as Bangkok, Chantaburi, Chiang Mai, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Prachuab Kiri Khan, Ratchaburi and Sukhothai, all providing authentic Thai hospitality.
In today’s MoU, both parties agree to:
- Conduct training workshops for TBAA members to equip them with Airbnb platform know-how, and the digital skills to create, manage and promote their own listings
- Empower Thai boutique hospitality entrepreneurs with global hospitality standards
- Amplify Thailand’s unique boutique hotels and creative design on a global stage
- Revitalise local neighbourhoods by driving tourist footfall outside of traditional tourist districts
During the launch, Airbnb and the TBAA also announced the inaugural Airbnb x TBAA Thailand Neighbourhood Guide. The 17-page insider’s guide spotlights five under-the-radar neighbourhoods in Thailand, each with its distinct blend of traditional heritage and new creative spaces.
In the past year alone, Airbnb’s host community in Thailand has welcomed close to 1.7 million guests into their homes, creating a combined 4 billion baht (US$119 million) in income for local Thais. Earlier this September, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted Airbnb’s recent partnership with the Department of Local Administration during his weekly national broadcast. In his statement on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Sustainable Development Goals, he shared how Airbnb is promoting local homestays and distribute wealth across rural provinces.
“Thailand is one of Airbnb’s largest markets in Southeast Asia, and our partnership with the TBAA marks a significant step forward for our business and community here. Boutique hotels play an increasingly key role in driving the tourism ecosystem through their authentic host-led hospitality and distinctive local design.” – Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia
