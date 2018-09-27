Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok and Phuket on the list of the World’s ‘Top City For Visitor Spending’

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to Mastercard’s annual Destination Cities Index, Bangkok has earned the position as the world’s most visited tourist destination once again in 2017. Phuket also got into the Top 10 list of tourist money magnets.

The Thai capital attracted over 20 million visitors over the past year, more than both London (19.83 million) and Paris (17.44 million).

But despite scoring fourth for numbers of visitors, Dubai is the Number One for tourist spending. Tourists love visiting Dubai for it attractions, weather and infrastructure, including the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest man made structure. But its biggest draw, according to the statistics, is as the Middle East’s shopping capital.

Even though New York and London are massive for retail, both cities lag far behind Dubai in visitor spend, a trend away from the traditional western city stars and leaning towards the rising Asian tigers.

The Central Pattana Groups’ investment in the New Central Floresta seems to be a good gamble with Phuket, more of an urban island than a city, scoring number 10 in the world list of ‘Top Cities For Visitor Spending’ with Chinese tourists leading the way.

Singapore and Tokyo were other popular Asian destinations for tourist dollars, coming in position’s #4 an #9, respectively.

Bangkok

Airbnb partners with Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 26, 2018

By

PHOTO: Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia (left) and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association (right) signing the MoU.

Airbnb, the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company has announced its industry-first partnership with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) to promote creative, people-powered Thai hospitality.

Through the partnership, Airbnb and the TBAA will bring boutique hotels onto Airbnb’s global people-to-people platform and connect them to its international network of travellers, which has seen more than 300 million guest arrivals since it was founded 10 years ago.

Airbnb is the first travel platform in Thailand to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TBAA. This closely follows the company’s recent partnership with the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration to upskill and onboard local homestays across all 76 provinces.

Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia, and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association, jointly launched the partnership.

With Thailand as one of the world’s top global destinations, this partnership will provide travellers with easy access to more than 50 boutique hotels across 15 provinces such as Bangkok, Chantaburi, Chiang Mai, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Prachuab Kiri Khan, Ratchaburi and Sukhothai, all providing authentic Thai hospitality.

In today’s MoU, both parties agree to:

  • Conduct training workshops for TBAA members to equip them with Airbnb platform know-how, and the digital skills to create, manage and promote their own listings
  • Empower Thai boutique hospitality entrepreneurs with global hospitality standards
  • Amplify Thailand’s unique boutique hotels and creative design on a global stage
  • Revitalise local neighbourhoods by driving tourist footfall outside of traditional tourist districts

During the launch, Airbnb and the TBAA also announced the inaugural Airbnb x TBAA Thailand Neighbourhood Guide. The 17-page insider’s guide spotlights five under-the-radar neighbourhoods in Thailand, each with its distinct blend of traditional heritage and new creative spaces.

In the past year alone, Airbnb’s host community in Thailand has welcomed close to 1.7 million guests into their homes, creating a combined 4 billion baht (US$119 million) in income for local Thais. Earlier this September, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted Airbnb’s recent partnership with the Department of Local Administration during his weekly national broadcast. In his statement on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Sustainable Development Goals, he shared how Airbnb is promoting local homestays and distribute wealth across rural provinces.
Quotes

“Thailand is one of Airbnb’s largest markets in Southeast Asia, and our partnership with the TBAA marks a significant step forward for our business and community here. Boutique hotels play an increasingly key role in driving the tourism ecosystem through their authentic host-led hospitality and distinctive local design.” – Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia

Bangkok

Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

September 26, 2018

By

Air Italy has touched down in Bangkok for the first time as it launches four weekly services into the Big Mango. The company intends to increase services to five weekly by the end of October.

Bangkok is Air Italy’s third new international route launched this summer following launches in New York and Miami. It’s the airlines’ first route in Asia.

The airline is based in Milan, Italy and is owned by AQA Holdings. The airline is launching its new international routes in concert with it’s local destinations to connect passengers from Rome, Sicily, Naples, Calabria and Sardinia.

The airline is also hoping to add two new routes, from Milan to Delhi and Mumbai in India, with a Delhi launch set for 28 October and Mumbai 30 October.

Air Italy’s Milan – Bangkok service uses an Airbus A330-200 with 24 seats in business class and 228 seats in economy.

The airline offers departures from Italy on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and intends to add the fifth service on Sundays starting October 28.

Bangkok

Welcome home, now off to jail

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 days ago

on

September 25, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau

Thailand’s roving crime-buster Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn was part of the welcoming committee as a group of Thais, he helped to bust in The Philippines, arrived back at Suvarabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

They were immediately taken away to the police station after Big Joke introduced himself.

Back in June the deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau had been at a house in the Manila suburbs busting 16 Thais and three Taiwanese for running a call centre operation. For over a year Thais at home had been defrauded by this group, according to police.

Now ten of the Thais are back to face the music in Thailand – six more will follow later according to the Tourist Police Bureau website.

They are all facing charges on warrants from the Taling Chan court that they committed fraud and extortion and pretended to be Thai officials.

