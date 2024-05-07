Hong Kong tourism nears pre-pandemic levels

Picture courtesy of Patricia Lazaro from pexels.com

Hong Kong’s tourism sector continues its fight for revival as the number of visits during the Labour Day golden week holiday reached only 66.8% of the pre-pandemic levels. Despite the ongoing struggle, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po assured the government’s commitment to promoting the city’s mega-event economy and attracting more tourists.

This comes after the city registered 893,764 inward trips during the five-day mainland break, a 23.5% increase from the previous year but still well below the 1.33 million trips made in 2019.

Chan mentioned, addressing the need for more targeted policies and fresh ideas that they need to bolster their confidence. The government also plans to unveil a tourism blueprint designed to reboot the industry later this year.

Interestingly, 85% of tourists during the holiday period were from mainland China. Tourism Minister, Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, had previously projected that around 800,000 people from the mainland would visit, contributing more than HK$2 billion (9.4 billion baht) to the economy.

However, an honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Simon Lee Siu-po, noted a trend among tourists opting for cheaper accommodation options in Shenzhen and commuting to Hong Kong for day trips. Lee suggested city authorities introduce incentives such as 20% off hotel rates after a certain expenditure to attract more overnight visitors.

The chairwoman of the Hong Kong Tourism Industry Employees General Union, Sara Leung Fong-yuen, suggested the government should shift its focus from elaborate fireworks displays and mega-events to promoting the unique aspects of the city’s culture.

“Promoting our unique culture would also help attract more visitors to come and explore as long-term attractions.”

To stimulate the sluggish tourism recovery, the authorities have allocated HK$100 million for mega-event promotions over the next three years. Monthly HK$1 million fireworks shows have also started from May 1 to impress tourists, reported Bangkok Post.