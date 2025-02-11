Google eyes increased investment in Thai government projects

Picture courtesy of Commerce Ministry

Google has shown interest in increasing its investment in Thai government-related projects, according to the Commerce Minister.

During a visit to the United States last week, Minister Pichai Naripthaphan engaged in discussions with Google executives focusing on collaboration in the digital economy, cybersecurity enhancement, and advanced technology investments in Thailand.

Advertisements

A major topic was public project investments, with Google particularly interested in expanding its involvement in Thai government projects, especially in cloud services and data centres.

Prominent global technology firms like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have already invested significantly in Thailand, while the United Arab Emirates expressed interest in setting up data centres in the country.

Minister Pichai noted Google’s recognition of Thailand’s leadership in the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations and its willingness to support establishing an agreement as an international digital economy collaboration standard.

The government aims to develop DEFA into a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to foster the digital sector’s future advancement.

Intellectual property rights, especially the adaptation of legal frameworks to accommodate modern technologies like AI, were highlighted as crucial focus areas.

Advertisements

The DEFA negotiations aim for completion by this year, potentially resulting in the world’s first regional digital economy agreement and enhancing digital cooperation between ASEAN and other regions, including the United States.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure to protect data and online transactions globally. Regulatory challenges in the digital economy landscape that could hinder trade and investment were also addressed.

Additionally, Minister Pichai invited Google to collaborate on developing a super app for the Ministry of Commerce to enhance public project efficiency, to which Google expressed willingness to contribute.

Besides Google, Minister Pichai conducted meetings with the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Business Council, interacting with representatives from over 26 leading American firms including Nasdaq, FedEx, PepsiCo, IBM, Intel, Apple, and Boeing.

In 2024, the United States was Thailand’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade exceeding US$74.4 billion (approximately 2.7 trillion baht). The US remains Thailand’s top export market, contributing US$54.9 billion (about 2 trillion baht) in exports, including computers, rubber goods, gems, automobiles, and air conditioning units, reported Bangkok Post.

Imports from the US amounted to US$19.5 billion (around 700 billion baht), covering crude oil, machinery, and chemicals.