Currencies and stock exchanges flutter as the dust settles on the latest threats in the US-China trade spat | The Thaiger

Currencies and stock exchanges flutter as the dust settles on the latest threats in the US-China trade spat
Central banks in India, Thailand and New Zealand cut interest rates this week in an attempt to fend off any harm from the spiralling US-China trade war.
The escalation of the trade war, sparked by fresh US tariff threats by US President Trump over the weekend, is seen as the reason for the policy shift.
On Monday, the People’s Bank of China claimed the slump in the yuan was driven by “unilateralism and trade protectionism measures and the imposition of tariff increases on China”. Aka. US-China trade war.
Worries that Australia may be the next to act led investors to send the Australian dollar to its lowest level against the US dollar in a decade. Australia’s central bank held its key policy rate at its current record low on Tuesday following two consecutive cuts, but suggests more easing measures might be needed amid the country’s slowing economy.
The unexpected moves by the three countries jolted global markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed flat after an early dive of 2%. Stock exchanges have been unsettled since Monday, when China let its currency weaken to the lowest point in more than a decade.
Yesterday, the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee made a surprise decision to cut the policy interest rate amid pressure to avert an economic slowdown and hedge the heightened trade war between the US and China. The MPC cut the interest rate by only 25 basis points to 1.5 %. Of the seven-member committee, five voted for the cut while two voted to maintain the rate at 1.75%.
The British pound was steady against the Thai baht yesterday following two weeks of dropping value against the strong Thai currency.
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee has made a surprise decision today to cut the policy interest rate amid pressure to avert an economic slowdown and hedge the heightened trade war between the US and China.
The MPC cut the interest rate by only 25 basis points to 1.5 %. But the cut is significant. Of the seven-member committee, five voted for the cut while two voted to maintain the rate at 1.75%.
The Thai baht has been one of the strongest currencies in the region while the Chinese yuan has been weakening. The baht and Thai government bonds are considered by foreign investors as a safe-haven. The baht ranks 18th among the world’s strongest currencies.
The Thai currency has appreciated against the US dollar by about 5% since early this year while it has gained 8% against the Chinese yuan.
Exporters and even overseas Thai workers have recently expressed worries about the stronger baht. Locally there’s been pressure from the tourism sector saying that the Thai baht is part of the reason there has been a softening in some sectors of the Thai tourism industry. The property market too has seen a small drop in interest from traditional strong buyers like the Chinese.
Most economists had tipped the MPC to maintain the policy rate at today’s meeting.
After the news of a rate cut, the baht immediately weakened to 30.89 baht per US dollar, down from 30.75 before the rate cut, then it rebounded to 30.82 baht at around 3pm. Hard to keep a good currency down!
SOURCE: The Nation
Board of Trade want Bank of Thailand to urgently address the baht
PHOTOS & GRAPHIC: The Nation
The Board of Trade are meeting with the Bank of Thailand tomorrow (August 8) to discuss the value of the Thai baht, its appreciation against the US dollar and Chinese yuan, and the impact on the country’s exports.
Sanan Angubolkul, the Board of Trade’s vice chairman, speaking to The Nation, says the baht has appreciated around 5% against the US dollar this year.
“This has led to a drop in the country’s exports in the first half of this year. But now, with the yuan also depreciating against the dollar and the baht, it will directly impact our exports to other countries as well in the rest of this year if the BOT does not do anything to manage the country’s currency.”
He says the depreciation of the yuan will make China’s products cheaper. This will lead to most importers asking Thai exporters for discounted price to compete with China’s products.
“Normally, our production costs are already higher than that of China. When our currency also becomes stronger than the yuan, that will make our products less competitive.”
Meanwhile, original equipment manufacturers will also be impacted by the yuan’s depreciation as several industries in Thailand have got orders to make products under OEM, like China’s manufacturing, such as consumer products, home appliances, household products, etc.
“OEM orders may move from Thailand to China as the cost of production in China will be cheaper than in Thailand, if the government or the BOT do not do anything to manage the country’s currency.”
“At the meeting on August 8, we will provide information to the BOT and urge it to consider ways to support the country’s industry and exporters.”
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Sanan Angubolkul, the Board of Trade’s vice chairman
Softening Chinese yuan no threat to Thai baht
The Chinese yuan dropped sharply to its weakest level against the US dollar in more than a decade, raising fears of further dangerous escalation in the US-China trade war.
Yesterday, the Chinese yuan dropped below the 7 yuan to the US dollar threshold, marking the first time the renminbi has depreciated against the dollar since May 2008.
The depreciation of the yuan against the US dollar will not significantly impact the baht’s strength, but will cause investor sentiment to drop and leading to an outflow of capital from Thailand’s stock market, market experts and economists agree.
Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered Bank’s economist spoke with The Nation.
“The baht has not depreciated after the yuan’s weakening earlier yesterday as Thailand’s market is still seen by foreign investors as a safe haven. The yuan’s depreciation may cause market sentiment in Thailand to drop briefly, leading to an outflow of capital from the Kingdom’s equity market.”
The Stock Exchange of Thailand reported a 2.6 billion baht outflow of foreign investment when the market closed yesterday. But Tim expects Thailand’s bond market to continue performing strongly.
Thailand’s bond market saw in inflow of 1.46 billion baht from foreign companies, yesterday according to the Thai Bond Market Association.
The yuan’s depreciation, Tim says, will reinforce investors’ sentiment that Thailand is a relatively safe market in which to invest, especially after it’s stability and sovereignty ratings have been improved recently by rating agencies.
The baht was valued at 30.8 baht per US dollar yesterday, according to the Bank of Thailand.
Standard Chartered predicts the baht will remain below 31 baht per US dollar in the upcoming weeks, but expects it to depreciate to around 31 baht to the US dollar by the end of the year.
Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group, said in a separate interview that the yuan’s depreciation will cause the market to worry that the trade war will worsen, leading to outflows from Thailand’s stock market.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered Bank economist – The Nation
