Comptroller-General Department tackles budget disbursement delay

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 16:11, 18 March 2024| Updated: 16:13, 18 March 2024
63 1 minute read
Picture of Patricia Mongkhonvanit courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Comptroller-General’s Department is working to resolve the impediment in hastening budget disbursement, with a focus on speeding up budget funding into the economy for the fiscal year 2024.

Director-General of the department Patricia Mongkhonvanit revealed that the delay in budget disbursement is majorly due to the high volume of appeals submitted by unsuccessful bidders for government projects. Each appeal, regardless of its merit, must be forwarded to the central committee for evaluation, halting the progression of investment projects until a decision is reached.

The department is suggesting the establishment of regional subcommittees for appeals to expedite the review process, as a solution to the problem. Patricia also mentioned that the department has lengthened the disbursement period for carry-over budgets from fiscal 2023, for agreements inked with the private sector. Initially, disbursement was to be finalised by March, but the deadline has been pushed back until September.

The carry-over budget for fiscal 2023 stood at 160 billion baht. Contracts amounting to 159 billion baht, or 99.5% of the total, have already been signed with the private sector. Meanwhile, 50.6% of the carry-over budget, totalling 81 billion baht, has been disbursed.

Related news

Patricia revealed that the draft budget for fiscal 2024 is still being reviewed by the House of Representatives, following its passage at the first reading. The budget committee is currently undertaking a detailed examination of the draft.

The government is expected to enact this budget into law by early April, marking a six-month delay from the usual budget timeline. The proposed expenditure budget for fiscal 2024, totalling 3.48 trillion baht, indicates another year of deficit budgeting by the government. To cover the deficit, the budget plan includes borrowing 693 billion baht.

The spending intended to stimulate the economy includes investment spending, which is slated at 717 billion baht for fiscal 2024. The Comptroller-General’s Department has set a target to disburse 75% of the investment budget for fiscal 2024, slightly lower than the previous year’s target of 77.7%, reported Bangkok Post.

Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai police seize 10 million meth pills worth 300 million baht

Published: 16:59, 18 March 2024

Thai cop falls to his death from 7th floor of condo near Bangkok

Published: 16:27, 18 March 2024

Hidden camera in woman’s bathroom sparks police investigation

Published: 15:52, 18 March 2024

Thai residents tee off with golf protest over neglected road (video)

Published: 15:34, 18 March 2024