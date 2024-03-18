Thai cop falls to his death from 7th floor of condo near Bangkok

Photo by ศูนย์วิทยุชาลี via Facebook/ Rescue Work

A commando police officer fell to his death from the seventh floor of a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. His girlfriend insisted there were no suspicious actions or signs of visible stress before the incident.

A vendor running a grocery shop near the condominium in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province reported the fatal fall of an officer to Pak Kret Police Station at 8am today, March 18. The officer was later identified as 26 year old Police Lance Corporal Pornthep.

The vendor informed police that he heard a loud noise like something falling to the ground and went to investigate. He was shocked to discover it was the body of Pornthep.

Police officers and rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation arrived at the scene and found Pornthep with a serious injury to his head. The rescue team provided Pornthep CPR for over 25 minutes but could not save him. His body was transferred to Central Institute of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Pornthep was reported to be an officer serving the Special Service Division (SSD), also known as the Commando Police. He lived in the room on the seventh floor of the condo with his girlfriend, 28 year old A.

A female security guard, 35 year old Napaphan, informed the police that she witnessed Pornthep standing by the window of his room. She playfully shouted at him, “So cute!” She then left the scene to continue her patrol. She was shocked to later learn that the person she just teased had committed suicide.

Pornthep’s girlfriend, A, told police that her boyfriend attended a party with his colleagues the previous night and returned to the condo in the morning. He did not appear stressed or exhibit any suspicious behaviour.

A revealed that she was in the bathroom when the incident occurred. Upon exiting, she discovered her boyfriend missing and later learned about his fatal fall.

Police officers suspected that Pornthep might have had some personal issues or stress that led to the decision to take his own life. Further investigation into the motive behind his suicide is underway.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.