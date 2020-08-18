Connect with us

Business

Company drafts THAI’s rehab plan, faces criticism

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Company drafts THAI&#8217;s rehab plan, faces criticism | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Fifty Sky Shades
    • follow us in feedly

The rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International, or THAI, isn’t looking great. It was presented to the Central Bankruptcy Court yesterday and creditors questioned the expertise of the company chosen to draft the plan.

EY Corporate and Advisory Services, appointed by THAI, faced criticism regarding their technical experience when it comes to drafting a plan to restructure a company, especially one of THAI’s size. Thai PBS reports that a lawyer also brought up the company’s “questionable” track record when it administered a rehabilitation plan to another company that had filed for bankruptcy.

Acting president for THAI, Charnsin Treeuchagron, defended EY, saying it is a world class company. When it comes to lack of experience, Treechagron says airlines in Thailand have not filed for bankruptcy before, Thai PBS reports. The Bangkok Post reports Treeuchagron did not know EY had no experience as a consultant in rehabilitating a company the airline’s size.

The lawyer, who was not identified by Thai PBS, says the service fees charged by EY are unreasonable. An initial payment is planned for 22 million baht with 15 million baht payments each month until the court approves the plan.

Altogether, 16 creditors opposed the plan yesterday. Another hearing on the plan is set for Thursday.

SOURCES: Thai PBS |Bangkok Post

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 18, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Let me guess what the rehab plan is.
    Is it default on all debts, and pay the management executives their handsome salaries to the very last moment?
    Thai airways appointed these EY advisers, so these advisers are not going to state sack all the executives without redundancy payments, and appoint a new management team.
    EY Corporate then would not receive their fee of 22 million baht.
    Of course the creditors are complaining. The EY Corporate will give advice to the advantage of the Thai management, and not the creditors.
    EY Corporate are paid by Thai Airways.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Insight

Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel. The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies | The Thaiger

Despite many of Thailand’s discount airlines taking to the skies again, all airlines are still in the financial doldrums as they battle travel restrictions, a risk-averse flying public and closed international borders. Now Asia Aviation, major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, has announced revenue of 2,221 million baht and a net losses of 1,210.6 million baht for Q2 2020. The net loss was predominantly due to the travel restrictions at the time, causing a massive decline in demand and the temporary grounding of its fleet due to the travel bans. TAA’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya says the group struggled to maintain minimal operations […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Samui Times

Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”. Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending