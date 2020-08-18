Thai economy shrinks, pandemic to blame | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai economy shrinks, pandemic to blame
The Thai economy is shrinking. A lot. So much that it’s close to hitting as low as it did in the 1998 financial crisis. Some say the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.
For the second quarter, the Thai economy shrank by 12.2%, the National Economic Social Development Council says. That’s just a few decimal points away from a low in the financial crisis, according to the council’s secretary general Thosaporn Sirisumphand.
“It is the most severe contraction since the second quarter of the 1998 Asian financial crisis, when GDP had sunk by 12.5%.”
The Nation reports the coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on the drop in GDP in Thailand as well as many countries around the world. They say China and Vietnam are the few that experienced growth.
The Thai economy is expected to shrink by 7.5% for the full year, but that’s if there’s not a second wave of the coronavirus, the Nation says. Sirisumphand says the economy has improved with the recent reopening of businesses.
While a second outbreak is a potential threat to the economy, Thailand’s domestic political protests and the trade war between the United States and China could also impact the Thai economy.
“Should the country face political turmoil, it would worsen the economic downturn.”
Siriumphand warns that many could lose their jobs if the economy does not improve. The Nation says the unemployment rate rose 1.95% in the second quarter with 745,000 people unemployed. Many are looking for jobs. Just earlier this week, thousands of job seekers crowded Bangkok hotel to file an application.
“Should the economy not get better, then 1.76 million workers would be laid off, but if the economy improves, they will be able to keep their jobs.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Economy
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Teachers may have to mix things up in the classroom. Thailand education officials are planning to change teaching with a new model they call “Education Eco-System.” The goal is to prep students for the rapidly changing future, the Education Ministry says. Along with a new curriculum, tests will be used less to evaluate students. With demands for a competitive labour force, education officials also plan to create more opportunities for students to learn specialised skills by upping the capacity at vocational schools as well as primary and secondary schools. Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan says the overall plan is to […]
Economy
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed. This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment. They also presented a petition […]
Economy
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”. Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be […]
Don’t break the law, Thai education minister warns student protesters
Company drafts THAI’s rehab plan, faces criticism
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai economy shrinks, pandemic to blame
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19
School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys southern wat – VIDEO
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Korat mother found with throat cut
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Business3 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
- Bangkok3 days ago
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
rinky stingpiece
August 18, 2020 at 1:31 pm
They best start making some trade deals with major economies around the world to export products and import skills, training, capacity building and investment. Scrap the layers of pointless bureaucracy that ultimately constrains the country from growing.
harry1
August 18, 2020 at 2:33 pm
what with the strong baht damaging exports,tourist revenue now decimated and the faithful longterm stayer gone,and no insight when this virus will be contained worldwide.the powers that be need to open up its residential market for oversea investor and allow freehold ownership with residency rights.there are 100 of thousand of long termers looking to buy abroad especially in a virus free country.until this becomes a reality thailand can be waiting for years for the return of tourism