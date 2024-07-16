CIMB promotion offers increased interest rates for saving accounts

Image courtesy of CIMB Thai

CIMB Thai is offering a new range of savings accounts with increased interest rates until the end of July.

Beginning on June 1, CIMB Thai customers who open a ‘Speed Savings Account’ will receive an increased bonus interest rate to help grow their savings.

Each savings account will receive a base interest rate adjusted based on the total amount of savings in the account.

In addition to this, Speed Savings Accounts will receive a bonus interest rate of 0.30% in addition to the base interest rate.

The interest period for all of these accounts is calculated on a yearly basis, and the promotion will end when CIMB provides a notice of change.

If Customer A deposits 3,000,000 THB into a Speed Savings Account, they will receive a “normal interest rate” of 1.9% per annum (p.a.).

In addition to this, Customer A will receive a bonus interest rate of 0.30%, meaning their total interest rate is 2.2% p.a.

This means after one year Customer B will receive an additional 88,000 THB on top of their initial deposit.

Things to keep in mind for the CIMB Speed Savings Account

When choosing to save with a CIMB Thai Speed Savings Account, you can only qualify for the bonus rate if you initially deposit 3,000,000 THB or more.

The offer is only applicable to individual and new CIMB Thai customers who apply for the CIMB Preferred membership at the same date and time as the account’s opening request.

CIMB calculates your interest rate including your bonus rate based on the total balance at the end of the date of the 8th of the following month.

This begins from the month in which you open your account, meaning if you open your account on the 7th of July you will not receive your first interest until the 8th of August.

The bonus rate is only applied for a period of up to 4 months, and after this, customers will receive their standard interest rate for CIMB Thai bank accounts.

The Speed Savings Account campaign period will continue until 31 December 2024.

Customers who make a deposit towards the end of this period will still receive four months of the bonus interest rate.

For instance, an account opened during September will have an interest rate including a bonus rate applied from 8 October 2024 to 8 February 2025.