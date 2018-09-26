Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok. | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok.
Air Italy has touched down in Bangkok for the first time as it launches four weekly services into the Big Mango. The company intends to increase services to five weekly by the end of October.
Bangkok is Air Italy’s third new international route launched this summer following launches in New York and Miami. It’s the airlines’ first route in Asia.
The airline is based in Milan, Italy and is owned by AQA Holdings. The airline is launching its new international routes in concert with it’s local destinations to connect passengers from Rome, Sicily, Naples, Calabria and Sardinia.
The airline is also hoping to add two new routes, from Milan to Delhi and Mumbai in India, with a Delhi launch set for 28 October and Mumbai 30 October.
Air Italy’s Milan – Bangkok service uses an Airbus A330-200 with 24 seats in business class and 228 seats in economy.
The airline offers departures from Italy on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and intends to add the fifth service on Sundays starting October 28.
Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try Thaiger Jobs today.
Bangkok
Welcome home, now off to jail
PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau
Thailand’s roving crime-buster Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn was part of the welcoming committee as a group of Thais, he helped to bust in The Philippines, arrived back at Suvarabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
They were immediately taken away to the police station after Big Joke introduced himself.
Back in June the deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau had been at a house in the Manila suburbs busting 16 Thais and three Taiwanese for running a call centre operation. For over a year Thais at home had been defrauded by this group, according to police.
Now ten of the Thais are back to face the music in Thailand – six more will follow later according to the Tourist Police Bureau website.
They are all facing charges on warrants from the Taling Chan court that they committed fraud and extortion and pretended to be Thai officials.
Bangkok
Road racing motorbikes collide in Bangkok – one dead, one injured
A motorcyclist has been killed and another injured when their bikes, which a witness said were racing on a Bangkok road, grazed each other early this morning.
The incident happened on Sukhaphibal 5 road in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.
Police said 26 year old Yospol Aksorn died of serious head injuries after he was thrown from his black Honda CBR motorcycle.
29 year old Decha Buanoi, who drove a Ducati motorcycle, was injured and rushed to B.Care Medical Centre Hospital.
53 year old Chompu Kham-on, a taxi driver, told police that he saw the two motorcyclists racing each other at high speed going in the opposite direction to his taxi. He said the bikes accidentally grazed each other, causing the CBR rider to be hurled from his bike while the Ducati hit his taxi.
Police have yet to check security camera footage before considering legal action against the lone survivor of the crash.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok’s gone to the dogs
by Wong Chun Wai, The Star, Malaysia
PHOTOS: TrueLove at Neverland
The routine holiday to Bangkok, Thailand, for seasoned Malaysian tourists (like me) will probably include eating, massages and shopping. We have visited most of the tourist spots, and they are no longer appealing.
Yes, we’ve been there, done that… you know the drill.
It’s become obvious to us that there are no tigers in the strangely named “tiger shows” as the performers are more acrobats than animal trainers, and it takes little for most of us to distinguish Lady Boys.
Then, there’s only so much spicy tom yam soup and spicy som tam salad one can take before setting their belly on fire.
Not on the list of the most exciting things to do, though, is twiddling with our phones while the wives take forever to shop in Pratunam Market, the largest retail market in the city.
Also on that “list” is how some friends are forever asking the favour of paying respects – which they call vows and blessings – at the famous Erawan Shrine, or more famously known as the Four-Faced Buddha, located at the busy Ratchaprasong intersection.
That’s what average Crazy Middle Class Malaysians do when they are in Bangkok – the same thing again and again.
On a recent trip there, though, I decided to try something else. It’s already on the tourist map, but not mainstream yet, and it was important that I saw it before China tourists discover it and squeeze me out of the “dog house”.
Being the owner of two lovely huskies, I was advised to check out TrueLove at Neverland dog café, located at a leafy, quiet neighbourhood in Bangkok.
It was a challenge getting there because most Thai taxi drivers don’t speak English well. It was a struggle telling them I wanted to visit a husky café – because they had no idea what I was describing.
For some weird reason, the taxi driver kept saying “dog no good, sir, tiger better, very cheap. I take you to Soi Cowboy, very near only. No see dog, see tiger.”
At this point, I began to get worried that our linguistic problem would lead him to selling me a show of feline persuasion, his interpretation, of course.
Thank God for Google, as we finally reached the location of the address – No. 153, Soi Ari Samphan 2, Phaya Thai, Khet Phaya Thai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400. And now you know why it isn’t the best-known address.
But it was a worthwhile trip despite the initial hiccup and having to fend off the attempts of the taxi driver to take me to see furry animals of a different variety.
What sets TrueLove apart from the pack is its unique skew: The café is specifically a husky café.
There are dogs and then there are dogs, and I love these wolf-like animals for their appearance and beautiful coat of fur.
They are known to be stubborn, even stoic at times, and can be near impossible to command. Despite their intimidating appearance and strength, huskies are gentle, friendly and affable to humans. For whatever reason, they are a misunderstood canine species.
I was curious to find out how many of these dogs would be on parade to justify the entrance fee, and if the owner had provided adequate air-conditioning and fans to keep them cool and comfortable.
With their Siberian and Alaskan lineage, these huskies can’t bear the heat – even if they are born in Thailand or most places in Malaysia.
When they are young, some have the trademark piercing, deep blue eyes, but as they grow older, those peepers turn grey or brown. Being a formerly-ignorant owner, I always blamed our lousy hot climate for the loss of those striking blue eyes.
In answering my primary curiosity, yes, there are enough dogs there to make one feel satisfied with the investment, but what was most heartening was the owner’s attention to hygiene.
The enclosure was free of dog odour, poo or urine stains because attendants keep the place spick and span. The dogs are in view from the side of the café. For those wishing to enter the play area, they must adhere to some strict rules.
I had to take my shoes off and wear plastic covers for my feet provided by the café. I also had to wash my hands and use bacterial lotion – before and after entering the play area. The strict hygiene practice is commendable.
Eager not to miss a thing, I arrived at the café early for the “parade”, which was essentially the grand entrance of the 25 or so dogs that comprised Siberian huskies and Alaskan malamutes. This was them coming out of their air-conditioned “homes”.
Visitors are then allowed to join the “play and touch” session with these lovely huskies, as they energetically jump around, or just laze about, waiting to be patted and hugged.
Accustomed to the adoration of visitors, these dogs are at ease and readily interact with people. As much as I’ve described them as stubborn, they’ll happily pose for photographs, too.
The dogs seem healthy and well looked after, as is apparent from their physique, behaviour and mood, which pleases me tremendously as a visitor and dog lover.
Treats aren’t required for the obligatory “bribe”, proof that these very endearing dogs are comfortable and sociable. These pooches sure enjoy being touched and hugged.
On the flip side, I had the misfortune of seeing sad-looking bears at a small zoo in Hokkaido, Japan, begging for food from visitors from their smelly enclosures. It was a sight which made my blood boil, and made me want to do something completely reckless, like freeing them into the nearby forest. That’s a sinful place and should be shut down.
Closer to home, it’s a no-brainer that no one goes to the husky café for the food – entrance tickets come with a complimentary cake and drink each – but rather to experience the joy of playing with these lovely and beautiful dogs.
These hair-shedding dogs are not the easiest pets to take care of and many dog homes are aware of owners abandoning them after realising the difficulties in caring for these big canines. So, the café offers a unique experience for us to be near them without the hassle.
There are enough dogs and time for visitors to have their fill, although in typical kiasu (afraid to lose) fashion, there was the predictable rush to hug the nicer-looking animals for pictures when the play area was opened.
What you really need to do is just chill and laze around, because these huskies will come to you. The best photographs are had when the excitement has died down and the animals are calmer.
This is an experience highly recommended for families, especially for children who have never interacted with dogs or had the opportunity of owning one because they either live in a tiny apartment or in an environment prohibiting dogs.
Be there early to avoid the crowds and check the latest operating times on the café’s Facebook page. It is also better to call and place a booking, if one is in a group, to enable the staff to organise visits.
To get to TrueLove at Neverland by public transport, take the BTS (train) to Ari Station. Leave the station via Exit 2, then hop on a tuk-tuk and ask for Soi Ari Samphan 2, a trip which should cost about 40 baht each way. The staff at the café are helpful and ready to assist visitors in calling for a taxi or tuk tuk, so they can find their way out of this dog haven.
STORY: The Star, Malaysia
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Find your dream property in Thailand
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
6 ways to avoid being defrauded in a property investment
Top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese travellers
Thailand makes you fat
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok.
TAT plan to boost tourism to secondary locations, and Thai Airways’ bottomline
South Korean band’s motivational UN speech transcends race and gender identity
Two motorists died in Phuket road accident
Medicinal marijuana by next year in Thailand
Police find bodies of Briton, Thai wife buried behind their house in Phrae
Seven Phuket police questioned, more evidence collected
HK ‘celebrity’ gets his stolen goods back, sort of
25 yo British woman claims she was raped on Koh Phangan but later recants
Three men have confessed, one remains on the run – murder of Phrae married couple
Darasamut Underpass to close temporarily for repairs
Bodies of missing British man and Thai wife found buried in garden in Phrae
Welcome home, now off to jail
Road racing motorbikes collide in Bangkok – one dead, one injured
Tourism stakeholders commit to plastic-free future at PHIST
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
-
National4 days ago
‘Stereotype’ problems for single Thai women travelling out of Thailand
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
TAT criticises operators of suspended Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Australian expat and Thai wife go missing
-
National3 days ago
Weather warnings out for mid-week
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Hong Kong celebrity seeking the return of his valuables after Pattaya lady boy scuffle
-
Business3 days ago
Pattaya’s hotel performance rebounds as EEC drives positive market sentiment
-
Regional3 days ago
Budget Phuket to India direct, from October
You must be logged in to post a comment Login