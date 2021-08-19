Business
Become an investor in The Thaiger
Calling all Thaiger readers, viewers, fans and all – we’re offering a very exciting opportunity to anyone who’s been part of The Thaiger’s journey.
With this announcement of our first capital raise, we’re offering you the opportunity to become an official shareholder of The Thaiger and join us on our mission to redefine the news and media landscape in Thailand and South East Asia.
We’re offering three options to invest set amounts, allowing us to easily process the shareholders’ agreements. This offer isn’t for everyone, but if you love what we do and want to be part of our future, and benefit from the potential upside, then please CLICK HERE to learn more and enquire.
LINK TO LANDING PAGE ——) https://thethaiger.com/fund-raise
LINK TO PRESENTATION ——) https://docsend.com/view/rvyzckfnusze3rvi
If you have any questions or would like to become involved, please email invest@thethaiger.com
