AI and social media search optimisation to shape 2024 marketing trends

Photo courtesy of iStock

The forthcoming year, 2024, is poised to be an exhilarating time for both consumers and marketers, as brands embrace and exploit artificial intelligence (AI) on a larger scale, predicts Bhidak Indraduta, the managing director of Mindshare Thailand, a leading media agency. A surge in social media search optimisation, privacy marketing, and responsible AI use are tipped as the key trends steering digital marketing in the forthcoming period.

In the past, marketers concentrated on enhancing their websites and content to secure higher rankings on search engine platforms. However, the rise of social media search optimisation is now being recognised as an effective strategy to bolster brand visibility. A noteworthy revelation from Google – the leading search engine – indicates that approximately 40% of Gen Z members utilise TikTok and Instagram for their searches, reported Bangkok Post.

Bhidak anticipates AI’s role in data privacy to emerge as a dominant trend this year, propelled by the advent of generative AI models such as ChatGPT-4. He foresees a rapid evolution in AI technology in the next few years. Alongside this, brands will have to empower customers with greater control over their data, thus paving the way for privacy marketing.

Responsible AI is another trend that Bhidak envisages. AI has unlocked vast potential for digital marketers, expediting processes and making services more accessible. However, it also calls for greater deliberation. In 2024, AI-driven marketing will need to be bold, collaborative, and responsible, he emphasises.

Simultaneously, sustainability and purpose-driven marketing strategies are becoming increasingly important as environmental concerns hold the spotlight and consumers gravitate towards brands resonating with their values. “Brands that embody and communicate commitment to sustainability will be able to attract and retain their customer base. This also drives the rise of green media and the development of new sustainability metrics will also be an important trend this year,” Bhidak asserts.

Consumer attitudes towards AI and automation

He refers to a survey titled “Source: #ID Culture, Automated Life (Mindshare Global Tracker Survey, Wave 3, 2023 – 12 markets)”, which reveals consumers’ willingness to use AI technology to enhance their lives. The study found that over half of consumers (51%) are keen to automate everyday tasks and chores to save time, and 52% would welcome a simplified online shopping experience. Furthermore, 57% desired personalised experiences in physical stores, and 41% were willing to share personal data with brands for a more convenient shopping experience.

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted that 72% of consumers enjoy visiting physical stores to examine products before purchasing them, and 69% prefer human interaction with brands over dealing with chatbots or automated websites. Bhidak underscores the need for brands to strike a balance between efficiency, personalisation, and the human touch to foster deeper emotional connections.

In conclusion, Bhidak advises brands to grant consumers control over their automated experiences by integrating user-friendly technologies. By doing so, consumers will feel more empowered, leading to a differentiated brand perception, increased trust, and adaptation to customer preferences. It’s all about creating a comprehensive experience that transcends the boundaries of automated interactions, Bhidak concludes.