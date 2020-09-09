Business
A new flaw detected on Boeing’s 787 as company’s problems mount
The problems at Boeing are starting to stack up, at a time when few airlines are ordering new planes and going through their current orders to see which order they can cancel. Boeing has now disclosed another problem with the construction of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft that could cause further delays on aircraft deliveries, and provide another headache for the beleaguered American manufacturer.
Boeing says the new problem affects the plane’s horizontal stabiliser, but only on planes that are yet to be delivered. The 787 horizontal stabiliser issue are not believed be a concern for safety but will affect future deliveries as it is sorted out anyway. In August the company grounded 8 of the 787 series planes over a problem that joined the parts of the 787’s main fuselage.
The company has already been unable to deliver back orders of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, for 18 months. 737 Max jets, around the world, were grounded in March 2019 after 2 fatal crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, that killed 346 people.
Until recently, the 787 Dreamliner had been largely trouble-free (notwithstanding some early problems with its onboard batteries). It’s also been one of the only shining lights in a company hemorrhaging huge amounts of money as it battles its 737 Max groundings, a worldwide pandemic and a toxic relationship with the flying public who now openly question the safety of its aircraft.
The FAA says they are looking at whether 900 of the 787 Dreamliners, already delivered and in service. will need to be inspected due to manufacturing problems. Boeing reports that, other than the eight 787 planes already identified and grounded, the other 787s in service do meet the required specifications to continue to operate.
“We are inspecting production airplanes to ensure any issues are addressed prior to delivery. We are taking the appropriate steps to resolve these issues and prevent them from happening again. The FAA has been fully briefed, and we will continue to work closely with them going forward.”
The FAA say that they are working with Boeing to investigate the flaws and it was too early to speculate on what additional steps, if any, would need to be taken.
In addition to delayed deliveries of Boeing planes, there have been 445 orders for jets cancelled in 2020, though some of those cancellations are actually changes to other models.
SOURCE: CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Economy
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
OPINION by guest writer Tony P Restall Why the land bridge idea will never work Much has been written about the long-proposed Thai or Kra Canal and the on and off decision to proceed, or not. Over the recent years several high-level committees have examined the economic benefits to establish a water connection by means of a canal linking the East Coast of Thailand to the West Coast. For hundreds of years there has been proposals to cut a Canal across the Kra Peninsular, the skinniest part of the Malay Peninsula, to facilitate a short cut and avoid the transit of […]
Business
A new CEO for Phuket’s Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort
Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort in Thalang, Phuket, has named Edgar Toral Hernandez as its new CEO, effective from last week. He joined the company back in 2017 as an executive vice president. Before joining Thanyapura he worked in various senior operational roles in the hospitality and healthcare industries across Latin America, Europe and Asia. The appointment was announced by Thanyapura’s outgoing CEO and president, Carl Philipp Berno Graf von Hardenberg. Edgar Hernandez says he will focus on Thanyapura’s international expansion, after 6 and a half years working in Phuket. The expansion will start with establishing a corporate office in Singapore […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
In the wake of last weekend’s ministerial talkfest and discussions with local industry players on the island, Bill Barnett paints a bleak picture of a tourist island in freefall. All the shops, restaurants and hotels can’t remain empty, or merely keep their doors open with a handful of domestic customers, forever. Phuket’s hotel industry is reaching breaking point and drastic economic support from the government will be needed for it to survive the high season. The warning from a slew of industry leaders who fear the island has reached a crucial turning point. In the wake of the controversial “Phuket Model” international […]
A new flaw detected on Boeing’s 787 as company’s problems mount
Leaked transcript allegedly shows attempt to get Red Bull heir off the hook
Rumours of another coup are false, PM says
Snake bites teenager using the toilet
Phuket airport sees increase in domestic arrivals over long weekend
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Chinese tourists in Pattaya
Phuket Airport prepares for eventual launch of tourist pilot project
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
Bangkok police prepare for mass university protest on September 19
Deputy Finance Minister dismisses doubts over his educational qualifications
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Hundreds of taxi drivers gather at Government House to present demands
Holiday weekend road death toll: 59
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology2 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Environment3 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
- Business1 day ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Bangkok4 days ago
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Songkran4 days ago
Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry